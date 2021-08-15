Sections
Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for the week of 8-15-21

by Pine Bluff Commercial | Today at 2:05 a.m.

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Brandon Datwonn Brown, 27, and Brittany Michelle Cato, 27, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 9.

Eric D. Savage, 45, and Aletha L. King, 45, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 12.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Jennifer Smith v. Charles Lenley, granted Aug. 5.

Lester Qualls v. Bernadette Qualls, granted Aug. 9.

Tristan Morgan v. Evie Morgan, granted Aug. 9.

Courtney Driver v. Destinee Driver, granted Aug. 10.

Veronica Bailey v. David Douglas, granted Aug. 11.

Foster Richardson v. Carlawana Richardson, granted Aug. 11.

Charles Jines v. Sherron Jines, granted Aug. 11.

David C. Taylor v. Melissa A. Taylor, granted Aug. 12.

