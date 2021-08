Work on Johnson and Dan avenues in Jonesboro will require lane closings for about five weeks starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will alternately close a single lane of traffic on Johnson and Dan avenues, also called Arkansas 91, between Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro and Arkansas 349 west of the city from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily on weekdays, weather permitting. Orange cones and signs will control traffic.