BOB MASSERY

Little Rock

Increase sales tax? No

There's an important issue that is deceptively hiding behind the covid concerns that hasn't seemed to have generated any letters to the editor or attention. It's the 1 percent sales-tax increase for Little Rock that will be voted on by the public Sept. 14.

As a person on a fixed income, I oppose this tax. We have already been hit with an invisible tax, created by a surging 5 percent inflation rate, the highest in 13 years. Groceries, gas, utility fees, just about all the necessary things for everyday living have gone up. Who can afford an increase in the sales tax as well?

Obviously, some powerful people (perhaps those who have something to gain from the extra tax money) are funding this push, because I've already received two very slick and expensively produced mailers at my home. And I suspect more are coming. They've thrown in a little something for everyone in an attempt to gather wide support.

Unfortunately, there appears to be no visible organized opposition at this time. I can only hope there is a large group of people who agree with me. If you do, let your voice be heard. Don't let the sales-tax increase go into effect without a fight. Vote no on the sales-tax increase.

TIM IRBY

Little Rock

Word choice distorts

Philip Martin's "Toxic shamelessness" opinion piece refers to the conduct by now former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as "creepy." He calls Bill Clinton's actions "dumb and inappropriate behavior," and refers to Donald Trump, Matt Gaetz and Newt Gingrich as "sex scandal survivors."

The choice of words by Mr. Martin does more than soften the truth: it distorts it. These men have wielded their power for sexual gain, and referring to these abusers as "creepy" is a disservice to your readers and is disrespectful to the victims of these acts. Let's call this what it actually is: sexual harassment.

JESSICA HALL

Little Rock

Party's chance is now

Attention, Democrats: The door is open. Would you like to be involved with governing the state? If so, let's look at how.

First and most difficult will be prying the far left's fingers off the wheel and turning a bit to the right. More to the center and following that up with an honest rebranding. Let's call it the Common Sense and Truth party. Many in the Republican Party have abandoned those concepts. I'm no Democrat, but l am for a two-party system.

Most Americans know neither party, Republican or Democrat, is completely right or wrong on most issues. We want common sense and truthful government. It's going to be tough on you Democrats to call out in public the extremists and race-baiters. But you must; Bill Clinton did it. The problem list is long for Democrat- controlled urban areas. Talk about how you will address that list with truth and common sense. You can stand on the sidewalk, knock out the bottom of that 44-ounce Slurpee cup and use your megaphone to yell leftist slogans while the Republican parade passes by headed to the Capitol, or you can stand with your hand on a Bible at a swearing-in ceremony.

Your chance is now. Look at the Republican Party and its division between the remaining few that stand for America and truth, facing scorn by the rest that bend the knee to today's false prophet. People understand Trump and his operatives are liars. Voters just seem to hate you Democrats more.

Change that. Rebrand, stand for truth and common sense. Move to the center. So, what's it going to be? Yelling through your Slurpee cup or holding a Bible?

SPENCER BAKER

Little Rock

Dangerous rhetoric

Perhaps because I was born into a strongly Republican family, I received a fundraising survey from the RNC. It was clearly meant to rile up those to whom it was being sent. Dangerous rhetoric abounded. Some questions had multiple inaccuracies in their premises. Many of them used trigger words that for decades have been falsely used to vilify Democrats--hardly surprising in these days where politicians regularly demonize their opponents. I am an independent voter whose primary focus is on environmental protection, something never mentioned on the survey. I have not found a Republican worthy of my vote for many years. Win Paul Rockefeller is the last one I remember voting for.

Having a loyal opposition is healthy in politics. Sadly, if anyone disagrees with today's Republicans' stances, their opposition must be evil monsters, worthy of being bludgeoned by people who have been led to believe that they are the patriots and we are the enemy, that they are good and we are evil.

Our Arkansas politicians shamelessly use the same trigger words. They crow about their exceedingly rare efforts at bipartisanship and obstruct almost everything. I see their disingenuous posts on social media and am astonished how often they put pure partisanship over democracy.

Our democratic republic is failing. Fundraising pleas masked as surveys, like the one I received, are playing into its demise. If you get one, study its wording. Research carefully whether the premises are even remotely true. If not, speak up to those working to divide us ever further. Consider not rewarding them with your hard-earned dollars. Do the same with politicians' divisive communiqués.

I am proud to be a citizen of the United States of America. Key word here: united. Let's value that concept again! The world is watching.

MARY REMMEL WOHLLEB

Little Rock

Our pathetic streets

How will you know what patients have or have not been vaccinated? You want to damn something? Damn these pathetic bridges, roads and interstates. Our best roads are worse than most states' ATV trails. Damn whoever you are, literally in my exhaust pipe. I can't go any faster than the vehicle ahead of me. Damn it all. Twice if need be.

JUSTIN EUBANKS

Beebe