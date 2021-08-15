LIVE! in NWA: Dandelion Heart at BGO; Ashtyn Barbaree in Bentonville, Eureka Springs

Harmony-rich Fayetteville folk band Dandelion Heart will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17 during Terrific Tuesdays at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road.

The garden is open longer hours on Tuesdays in the summer, and the concert is free and family friendly with picnics, blankets and lawn chairs welcome. 750-2620, bgozarks.org.

BENTONVILLE

• Ashtyn Barbaree and Jacob Campbell perform at 6 p.m. today, Aug. 15; and the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra with guest SungKun Jung performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 for the APO Summer Series at Bentonville Brewing Co., 901 S.W. 14th St. Free. facebook.com/bentonvillebrewing.

• One Penny Shy performs with The Irie Lions at 5 p.m. today, Aug 15, for the Courtyard Sessions series; and Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion perform with Chris Cameron at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 for the Live on the Green concert series at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. Free. 367-7500, themomentary.org.

• Jazz at the Undercroft returns at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 to Undercroft Bar, 201 N.W. A St. Free. 445-6065; digjazz.com.

• Black Note performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

• Downtown Bentonville Inc. and City Sessions' Neighborhood Concert Series hosts the next monthly concert at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at Red Barn Bentonville, 1525 N.W. Shores Loop. Free. citysessions.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Cello Man performs at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 18; Irie Lions perform at 9 p.m. Aug. 20; Ella Running performs at 2 p.m. Aug. 21; and Chuck Waggs performs at 9 p.m. Aug. 21 at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Ashtyn Barbaree & Christopher Parker perform at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. gotahold.beer.

• Red Dirt Rangers perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 for the Summer Music Series in Basin Park, 4 Spring St. Free. eurekasprings.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Jackopierce will perform at 8 p.m. today, Aug. 15; Honeyjack will perform with Raised on Radio at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 for Happy Hour; Funk Factory performs at 9 p.m. Aug. 20; and Arkansauce performs at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tickets are $25-$30 for Jacko; $8-$10 for Honeyjack; $15 for Funk; and $18 for Arkansauce.

• Ben Harris performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. Free. 856-6382; facebook.com/BenHarrisGuitar.

FORT SMITH

• Tom Buller performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 19; The Remnants perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 20; and Mike Lenzini performs at 6 p.m. Aug 21 on the patio at The Bakery District, 70 S. 7th St. bakeryfs.com.

• Charley Crockett performs with guest Joshua Ray Walker at 8 p.m. Aug. 19; and Sam Riggs performs at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

Tickets are $25-$30 for Charley; and $15-$50 for Sam.

ROGERS

• Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe, and Bethel Music perform with Cody Carnes and more at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org/amp. (Read more on page 11.)

• Route 358 performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Levi's Gastrolounge, 224 S. 2nd St. 372-6640; levisgastrolounge.com.

• Dazz & Bire will perform at 5 p.m. Aug. 20 with guests DJ Raquel, Ballet Folklorico and the NWA Regional Dance Company; and Vandoliers performs with guests Opal Agafia and The Sweet Nothings, and Son Sin Gnero at 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park. railyardlive.com.

General admission/lawn seating is free, but registration is required. Table reservations available for $20-$25.

• Sarah Loethen performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at City Pump, 623 W. Walnut St. Free. 202-5507, facebook.com/citypump623.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• nighTTrain will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Memorial Park Chautauqua Amphitheater, 205 E. Jefferson. discoversiloam.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Groundwaves, a community hip-hop open mic night with mentorship from hip-hop artist Murs, hosts the fourth event of its six-month residency at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at 214 S. Main St. Free. facebook.com/cachecreate.

• Mick and Debbie Byrd will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 19; Vince Turner performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 20; and Rachel B & Table for 3 performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. Free. 419-4999. sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

• Lazy Daisy performs with Murray Williams & Chanika Ogle at 7 p.m. Aug. 20; and 96 Miles perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. Free. 361-8700, facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

WINSLOW

• Statehouse Electric performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71. $10. 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.