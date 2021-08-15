Local notes: Writers' Colony keeps busy in Eureka Springs

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has announced the winners of the 2021 "Celebrate! Maya Project" fellowship, which invited young writers, ages 18 to 25, to explore social justice issues including racial discrimination, women's rights, and/or educational disparity. Two winners, Ethan Richmond from Madison, Conn., and Melan White from Cincinnati, Ohio, were selected for their writing projects' insight, honesty, literary merit, and the likelihood of publication. They will each receive a two-week residency at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow, and it will be the first stay at a writers' colony for both writers.

The fellowship Real People, Real Struggles, Real Stories is due Aug. 30. This fellowship is for writers working on a short or long work of nonfiction focusing on how they (the writer or another) have managed, and continue to manage, their mental illness. This personal story should offer insight, awareness, and, most importantly, hope. For the purposes of this fellowship, the writing can take the form of memoir, personal essay, profile, or biography. The successful application will demonstrate insight, honesty, literary merit, and the likelihood of publication.

Information: (479) 253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

INTO+VIEW

INTO+VIEW Art Gallery and Studios, located at 300 N. Second St., Suite A, in Rogers, will host an Intuitive Collage with Guided Meditation workshop from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26. Collage artist Lisa Nance will lead the workshop.

"Intuitive collage involves choosing images based on how they make you feel to create collage art," explained Nance. "When you don't judge the images you are choosing, but choose the ones that 'speak' to you, you create a collage that is more personal and enlightening. It's a process that allows the subconscious mind to create a story through symbolic language."

The workshop will begin with a guided meditation session led by Nance.

"I am so excited to feature Lisa Nance's works in my gallery and to have her share her process through this workshop," said Kinya Christian, the owner of INTO+VIEW Gallery & Studios. "She belongs to our community of artists who I believe have a voice that needs to be amplified."

Nance has been a professional collage artist and oil painter for 10 years. Her collages juxtapose vintage images with torn and painted paper or other vintage pictures to create thought-provoking or whimsical scenes. Her work has been published in Somerset Magazine. She is currently an artist-in-residence at Into+View Art Gallery & Studios.

Tickets to the workshop are $45 and can be purchased on the night of the event or through Eventbrite in advance.

INTO+VIEW Art Gallery and Studio's mission is to bring into view under-represented artists of color, women, and those of advanced age. Currently, the gallery has three artists in residence: gallery owner Kinya Christian; Lisa Nance; and Leona Hunter-Wade.

Information: (479) 366-3182; Kinya@4209Creative.com.

Literary Salon

"Words from the Garden" is a weekly, alfresco literary salon from the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow and the Eureka Springs Carnegie Library. Every Wednesday through the summer at 4:30 p.m., local writers and/or visiting WCDH writers-in-residence will present a reading and Q&A under the tent in the Eureka Springs Carnegie Library Garden at 188 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. The readings are free and open to all. The event on Aug. 25 will feature Katie Cash, a singer/songwriter from Austin, and Eureka Springs writer, artist and photographer Mariellen Griffith.

Since opening its doors to writers in 2000, the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has made a lasting impact on the arts and literary communities providing uninterrupted residency time for writers of all genres, including culinary, composers, and artists, without discrimination. The WCDH has hosted over 1,700 writers from 48 states and 13 countries.

Information: www.writerscolony.org or call Michelle Hannon at (479) 253-7444.

