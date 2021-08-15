Major highways to get improvements

Improvements to the driving surfaces on parts of three major traffic corridors in Pulaski County will require lane closings starting today, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The following lane closings will take place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to place a surface treatment on the pavement, weather permitting:

Interstate 30

• Monday through Thursday: Southbound between North Alexander Road in Little Rock and Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.

Tuesday through Friday: Alternating southbound between Curtis Sykes Drive and I-40 in North Little Rock.

U.S. 67

• Monday through Thursday: Alternating southbound from Arkansas 5 south 1 mile and alternating northbound at U.S. 67/I-40 interchange.

Interstate 630

• Sunday through Friday: Alternating eastbound and westbound between Main Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

• Monday through Friday: alternating westbound between Main Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and alternating eastbound between John Barrow and South Shackleford roads.

• Friday through Aug. 24: Alternating eastbound between Main Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The work is part of a statewide safety project to place ultra-thin bond wearing course designed for use as a high performance surface treatment to correct distresses and restore a smooth surface, the department said. Orange cones, barrels, message boards and signs will control traffic.