Maker Space: Multimedia artist Emily Smith

Emily Smith is a Northwest Arkansas artist who takes found and discarded objects many might see as trash and turns them into something beautiful. She started her art journey at the popular resale shop Cheap Thrills in Fayetteville, where she worked in visual merchandising. Smith is a frequent collaborator with the Idle Class magazine, where she serves as a stylist, and her art has been seen in many locations around Northwest Arkansas, including the Arts Center of the Ozarks, Tourmaline Urban Lofts in Bentonville and the Walker Stone House in downtown Fayetteville. Smith answered five questions about her work for What's Up!

Please tell us a little bit about your work. What do you create?

I am a longtime, multimedia visual artist. I feel that I have my finger in most pots of the visual spectrum. I paint, sculpt, as well as photography, and fashion styling, all with a sustainability factor threaded throughout. I have been creating my art in all of its realms for well over the past 20 years in Northwest Arkansas. A majority of my art is abstract in nature, and most pieces are very organic and come naturally to me with zero planning ahead of time. Most people would say my pieces are very loud and in your face, maybe a bit bold, and most definitely one of a kind. I use 100% recycled pieces in my creations and relish creating beauty and new possibilities from the once discarded. You can find all of my work on Instagram at @theonemanbandit.

Do you ever experience "creator's block"? If so, how do you get past it?

While flexing my creative muscles, I definitely experience bouts of blockage when it comes to all aspects of my art-making. I consider it less of a blockage though, and possibly more of an erratic bouncing between mediums. I go through spurts of creativity with my paintings, and then I will stop painting altogether and go on a photography binge. I may even drop all of that and make jewelry for a couple of weeks, picking right back up where I left off, probably painting or sculpting with no plan or compass leading me, and then start the cyclical process all over again. I definitely have an artist's brain.

What's your favorite part of the creative process?

My favorite part of the creative process is definitely the availability to bounce from medium to medium. Since all of my visual artwork, including paintings and sculptures and the like, are all made from recycled objects, there is no availability for me to plan, and I get to create on a whim. It's not in my personality to plan out an art piece prior to creating it, therefore the entire process of creation is enjoyable to me because I have no clue where I will end up when the piece is considered "finished." I only know when a piece is finished when I know... and it's a beautiful feeling.

What is one tool you cannot live without?

If there is one tool that I absolutely cannot live without, it is my uncanny ability to sniff out amazing thrift store finds for fashion editorials, or pieces of random metal lying on the side of the road for upcoming sculptures, or an old piece of vintage paper that will come in handy one day on a future collage piece, all will be utilized in my future art projects. Without the knowledge to access these vital and sustainable pieces, my artwork would simply not exist.

If you could change one aspect of society through your work, what would it be?

If I could change one aspect of society through my work, it would definitely and most obviously be advocating for the idea of overall sustainability. Making use of useful things instead of throwing them away, reusing, recycling, friend swaps, secondhand clothing, bartering, and any other aspect of living that revolves around changing our overall consumption habits. I would love for society to take a step back and realize that upgrading to the next best phone or home or car isn't necessarily an upgrade when you're looking at it from a global scale. Everything eventually becomes trash, and if we stop consuming as we've been taught to do since we were old enough to walk, then maybe we can crack a dent and making this world a little bit better.

