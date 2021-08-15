Man charged with murder in stabbing

North Little Rock police officers detained a man, now charged with murder, in a stabbing Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Kroger store at 4401 Camp Robinson Road in reference to a knife attack. Officers subsequently pursued Ethan Smith, 18, of North Little Rock who ran from the scene and arrested him at 11:14 a.m. near 702 W. 45th St., an arrest report said.

A resident at that address said Smith broke out a window and crawled into the house, saying he had "gotten into some s* * * and needed help," according to the report.

The stabbing victim was listed in critical condition Friday, the report said.

At some point after that the victim died and the charges against Smith, who was originally charged with felony battery, were upgraded, reports show.

Smith is in the Pulaski County jail charged with felony first-degree murder, felony residential burglary, misdemeanor fleeing police and misdemeanor obstructing government operations, according to the inmate roster.