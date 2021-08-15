Marriage Licenses

Crawford County
Max A. Egerton, 66, Mountainburg, and Robin A. Egerton, 57, Mulberry
Skye Derik Severns, 32, and Marylyn May Holbook, 32, both of Van Buren
Theron Crawford Merrill, 24, and Larissa Gail Tillery, 24, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Brett Michael Denton, 30, and Meagen Kasey Griffin, 25, both of Alma
Alex James Robinson, 24, and Taylor Dawn Stevens, 27, both of Alma
Nicholas Alexander Brown, 28, and Kendra Dawn Helms, 27, both of Van Buren
Michael Wayne Cornwell, 40, and April Dawn Maskerines, 31, both of Tecumseh, Okla.
Jason Lane Parker, 41, and Amanda Joan Strite, 41, both of Van Buren
Jacob Michael Evans, 22, and Ashton Lynn Yerby, 21, both of Van Buren
Tyler Wayne Housley, 27, Chester, and Alexis Makaila Gartman, 21, Van Buren
Sebastian County
Daniel Blair Boss, 40, and Nicole Marie Neuner, 37, both of Howe, Okla.
Michael McClure Herman, 43, and Dottie Delane Adkins, 26, both of Fort Smith
Cody Aaron Giles, 27, and Bethaney Danielle Blackwell, 28, both of Charleston
John Robert Cunningham, 36, and Morgan Tylar Pitchford, 28, both of Fort Smith
Craig Christopher Cline, 51, and Kelli D. Craig, 56, both of Greenwood
Mark Edwards McMinn, 58, and Cheryl Ann Hosier, 54, both of Fort Smith
William Lawrence Jackson, 54, Fort Smith, and Kristi Lea Smith, 51, Greenwood
Gregorio Hernandez, 48, and Maria Saide Morales Galvan, 42, both of Fort Smith
Melvin Ray Cahoon, 59, and Laura Lynne Watkins, 53, both of Greenwood
Brett Michael Elliott, 29, and Ashley Kaitlyn Teeman, 27, both of Roland, Okla.
Lance Christian Fry, 30, and Nicole Danielle Davis, 37, both of Hackett
Christian Steven Willmann, 22, and Bethany Lynn Miller, 20, both of Van Buren
Tyler Levi O’Banion, 24, and Pandora Ruth Tackett, 22, both of Fort Smith
Seth Blake Stubblefield, 24, and Brenda Renee Rednose, 26, both of Fort Smith
Patrick Joseph Dorman Jr., 55, Fort Smith, and Summer Michelle Conner, 39, Hackett
Kevin Kyler Kagen, 20, and Maria Pastora Alvarez, 32, both of Fort Smith
Joshua T. Brewer, 35, and Alejandra Gordon, 32, both of Fort Smith
Charles Christopher Sikes, 29, and Stephanie Ann Thomas, 32, both of Fort Smith
Jonathan Colby Britcher, 25, and Mollie Ann Beck, 24, both of Hackett
Curt D. Montgomery, 58, and Sherry G. Young, 57, both of Fort Smith