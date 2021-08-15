More Miller County workers to get extra pay amid covid crisis

TEXARKANA -- Nearly 50 additional Miller County employees will be getting extra pay for putting their health on the line while serving the public amid the covid-19 crisis.

Apart from first responders, Miller County Quorum Court members have agreed to give about 30 county judicial employees, and just under 20 county government office employees, each an extra $3,000 for serving residents' needs last year and much of this year.

The coronavirus hazard pay, which collectively amounts to about $141,000, will come from the $4.2 million the county received earlier this year in federal American Rescue Plan Act money, said Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison.

Four of the county's judicial offices and at least three of county's government offices sought the set amount of $3,000 per employee.

The requesting judicial offices included the Circuit Court Office, Circuit Court Clerk's Office, Prosecuting Attorney's Office and the Miller County Juvenile Court.

The requesting government offices would include the Tax Collector's Office, Tax Assessor's Office and the County Clerk's Office.