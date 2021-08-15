Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Obits Archive Newsletters Puzzles
ADVERTISEMENT

Motorcycle's slide off road fatal to driver

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:16 a.m.

An Atkins man was killed early Saturday after losing control of his motorcycle on a Pope County roadway, according to an Arkansas State Police crash summary.

Christopher Fisher, 39, was driving west on Pleasant View Road at 2:28 a.m., when his 2004 Suzuki GSX-R went down on the driver's side and slid 36 feet, striking a guardrail and ending up beneath it, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the summary said.

Print Headline: Motorcycle's slide off road fatal to driver

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT