Motorcycle's slide off road fatal to driver

An Atkins man was killed early Saturday after losing control of his motorcycle on a Pope County roadway, according to an Arkansas State Police crash summary.

Christopher Fisher, 39, was driving west on Pleasant View Road at 2:28 a.m., when his 2004 Suzuki GSX-R went down on the driver's side and slid 36 feet, striking a guardrail and ending up beneath it, the report said.

Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the summary said.