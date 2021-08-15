Mystery plants - ground cherry, begonia, calibrachoa

Ground cherry Physalis angulata. This picture was sent to me for identification via the newspaper column. Without seeing the plant in person and opening up the papery pod, I am guessing it is ground cherry, but it could be tomatillo.

The genus for all these plants is physalis. There are actually over 80 different species. Ground cherries and tomatillos are both related to tomatoes and produce edible fruit inside a papery outer husk. They have small yellow spotted blooms

before the pods form. In the case of ground cherries, the resulting fruits are marble-sized and turn yellow at maturity.

Tomatillos can grow quite a bit larger and usually stay green when mature,

although there are purple varieties. The fruit is quite sticky inside the husk. An ornamental form called Chinese lantern

Physalis alkekengi produces papery pods that turn a showy bright orange.



Mandalay™ Mandarin Begonia

is one of the newer tuberose begonias. Commonly called Bolivian begonia--Begonia boliviensis is the parent, but there are numerous hybrids.

It will tolerate more sunlight than most tuberose begonias, but it also thrives in warm temperatures and drier conditions, which makes it a better survivor in Arkansas summers than most tuberose begonias. I have had success with several different types, but I have them somewhat protected from overhead watering, and I water as needed. They need very well drained soil, as they can rot in wet, heavy soils.

The small angel-wing like foliage cascades downwards with pendulous vase-shaped orange blooms all summer long.



Calibrachoa

is often identified as a miniature petunia, but while they are related, they are two separate species. Million Bells was one of the first series of calibrachoa, and easier to say, so the plant is often called Million Bells as well. The plant grows well in containers or in the ground. In a milder winter they have been known to overwinter, but that is not expected. They do well in full sun to partial shade, but they are heavy feeders if you want them to continue to bloom. They come in a wide range of colors.

Through plant breeding we are finding tougher varieties that can take our heat and humidity. This picture was sent in to me by a reader and was taken last week, so you can see how well they are doing.