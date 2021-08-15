Northwest Arkansas school districts encourage student vaccinations as state covid cases climb

School districts are encouraging eligible students to get vaccinated against covid-19 as many schools prepare to open Monday for a new year, administrators say.

Vaccinations offer a layer of protection for students to keep them safe during the realities of a global pandemic, said Trent Jones, Springdale communications director.

"It's really important to share with them there are several ways that you can protect yourself in this environment, one of which is vaccinations, and we encourage you to take advantage of those opportunities," Jones said of students 12 and older who qualify for the covid-19 vaccine.

The discussion on student vaccinations is occurring as the numbers of coronavirus patients in hospitals, on ventilators and in intensive care units in Arkansas are rising rapidly. The Arkansas Department of Health reported a new high for the fourth time in five days on Friday as the state's count of cases grew by 3,023.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the department, increased by 36, to 6,432. After falling a day earlier, the number of hospitalized virus patients grew Friday by 62, to 1,458.

In Benton and Washington counties, the number of hospitalized patients stood at 166 on Friday. The region had a record 173 on Wednesday. The number of hospitalized patients in the two counties was 24 on June 17 and 95 on July 25, according to Martine Pollard, director of community and public relations for Mercy Medical Center.

The average age of covid-19 patients has been declining in Arkansas, from 47 on Aug. 6 to 42 as of Thursday, according to releases shared by Pollard.

There were 1,277 active cases of covid-19 for youth 4 and younger, 1,678 for those 5-11 and 1,931 for those ages 12-18 as of Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There have been three deaths from the virus among people 17 and younger.

"We want families to know we believe the best way to overcome this pandemic is through vaccinations," said Leslee Wright, Bentonville communications director. "We encourage families to talk to a trusted medical professional, weigh the protections versus the risks and get the vaccine."

Not all members of the community see vaccinations as a reasonable alternative for students at this time.

"There needs to be a lot more research done," said Jimmy Woods of Springdale. "People just need to slow down and think about things a little bit more and not get emotional."

Woods said he has three children attending Springdale middle and elementary schools, some of whom are too young to receive the vaccine.

The covid-19 vaccine shouldn't be administered to anyone younger than 20 until more can be understood about the impacts of the virus on those who take it, he said, and may not even be necessary for Northwest Arkansas' youngest residents.

Amelia Fuller, 17, will be a senior at Fayetteville High School this year and encourages her peers to protect themselves and others against the virus.

"You get vaccinated for the flu every year during flu season," Fuller said. "It would make sense to get vaccinated now during a pandemic to help protect yourself -- not only you, but other people."

Fuller was vaccinated in April, she said, and expressed concern about attending school with other students who may not be vaccinated against covid-19.

"I'm still worried that I'm gonna pick it up at school," Fuller said of covid-19. "I'm just seeing so many people every day."

Intentional measures

Districts are following Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansas Department of Education guidelines in making recommendations for vaccinations, said Charles Lee, Rogers assistant superintendent for general administration.

"Covid-19 vaccines are the most effective strategy to protect people from getting sick and to reduce the risk of people spreading covid-19," according to the Education Department's covid-19 guidance. "Schools are encouraged to help students ages 12 and older, their families and all school staff with getting vaccinated."

Northwest Arkansas school districts have been offering district and community-wide vaccination clinics to that end, administrators said.

Administrators estimate about 75% of Bentonville's 2,500 staff members have been vaccinated, about 94% of Fayetteville's 1,500 employees have been vaccinated, some 85% of Rogers' approximately 2,000 staff members have been vaccinated and about 85% of Springdale's approximately 3,000 employees have been vaccinated.

Fort Smith doesn't track the number of vaccinated staff members, said Christina Williams, Fort Smith School District public information coordinator.

Understanding how much of the student population is vaccinated is a challenge, Wright said, noting districts may only legally inquire about students' vaccination status when investigating close contacts.

Bentonville has more than 18,000 students, Fayetteville has about about 11,000, Fort Smith has almost 14,000, Rogers has more than 15,000 and Springdale has about 22,000 students as the state's largest school district, administrators said.

Vaccinations will help ensure students can stay in school by limiting quarantines and will contribute to helping students succeed this school year, administrators said.

Fully vaccinated students or staff won't need to quarantine if deemed close contacts unless they have or develop covid-19 symptoms, according to Education Department guidance.

"The goal is to get those shots in arms so that they don't have to quarantine," Lee said.

Staff and student health and safety is the highest priority, said Melissa Thomas, Fayetteville School District's health services director.

"It is common knowledge among educators that a healthy student makes a better learner," she said. "When students and staff don't have to quarantine, we have reduced absenteeism, which allows education to continue."

The challenge

Getting students vaccinated presents challenges, administrators said. Districts are working with the state's Division of Elementary Secondary Education to try to share information with families who remain worried about the potentially negative impacts of the vaccine.

"I understand there are people who are still concerned," Lee said. "I certainly support the family's right to make that decision."

Some segments of the community also face transportation barriers that make getting access to the vaccine difficult, Thomas said.

"This is one reason we're offering clinics within our schools for eligible students, similar to why we provide flu shot clinics in our schools," she said.

Fayetteville and Rogers had community-wide vaccination clinics Friday, administrators said.

Fayetteville plans to have an additional vaccination clinic for eligible students 12 and older, staff members and parents the first week of school with a followup clinic in September to administer the second dose of the vaccine, Thomas said. Rogers may likewise offer future clinics, Lee said.

Fort Smith will continue to partner with Mercy Clinic Fort Smith to provide vaccination opportunities as they're made available, Williams said. The district will share clinic details as they're finalized, she said.

Springdale doesn't currently have more vaccination clinics planned, but features information on where the community can get vaccinated on its website, Jones said.

Bentonville likewise isn't planning clinics because of the widespread availability of the vaccine in the community, Wright said.

The vaccine combined with sanitation measures such as disinfecting buses after use, routinely cleaning surfaces in schools, improving ventilation systems, hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks will all work together to help keep students and staff safe this school year, administrators said.

"We're going to continue to follow the safety protocols that we implemented at the beginning of last year, and carried out all the way through the end of this past school year," Lee said of steps being taken toward student safety during the pandemic. "Keeping them healthy and keeping them in school -- that's our goal."

Korbin Estep, a student at Kirksey Middle School in Rogers, gets a vaccine dose on Friday Aug. 13 2021 from Amanda Johnson, a nurse with the Rogers School District. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Alan Lizardi, a student at Rogers High School, gets a vaccine dose on Friday May 13 2021 during a vaccination clinic at Rogers High School. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)