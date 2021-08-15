GOLF

Three share Scottish lead

Ariya Jutanugarn bogeyed the final two holes for an even-par 72 on Saturday at windy Dumbarnie Links, leaving her tied for the lead with Charley Hull and Ryann O'Toole in the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open. Three strokes ahead entering the round, Jutanugarn had five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in wind gusting to 28 mph. The 25-year-old Thai star won the 2018 tournament. She has two victories this year, the Honda LPGA Thailand and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational team event alongside sister Moriya. O'Toole had a 68, and Hull shot her third consecutive 69 to match Jutanugarn at 9-under 207. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 70 on Saturday and is at 1-under 215. Defending champion Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) struggled on Saturday with a 79 and is at 8-over 224 for the tournament.

Late eagle boosts Barron

Doug Barron eagled the par-5 18th for his second consecutive 6-under 64 and a one-stroke lead Saturday in the PGA Tour Champions' Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta. The 52-year-old Barron also had five birdies and a bogey at Canyon Meadows. He won the 2019 Dick's Sporting Goods Open for his lone tour title. Calgary resident Stephen Ames, Steve Flesch and first-round leader Billy Mayfair were a stroke back at 11 under. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is at 8 under after a round of 67 on Saturday.

Greaser, Piot in finals

Trailing on the back nine for the first time all week, Austin Greaser responded by winning four consecutive holes and closing out Travis Vick on the 17th hole in their semifinal match Saturday in the U.S. Amateur in Oakmont, Pa. Greaser has yet to play the 18th hole in match play in five rounds. Next up is the 36-hole championship match against Michigan State senior James Piot, who also made a big run around the turn in a 4-and-3 victory over Nick Gabrelcik. The perks already began pouring in for the finalists, who earn exemptions to the Masters in April and the U.S. Open at The Country Club in June. Today's winner also earns a spot in the 150th British Open at St. Andrews.

Jaeger surges to front

Stephan Jaeger posted a 6-under 65 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Pinnacle Bank Classic in Omaha, Neb. Jaeger is at 12-under 201 heading into today's final round and leads Wade Binfield (67) at The Club at Indian Creek by a stroke. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria fell back after a 3-over 74 on Saturday. Echavarria is at 2-under 211.

TENNIS

Medvedev beats Isner

Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia beat John Isner of the United States 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday night in the National Bank Open semifinals in Toronto. Medvedev knocked off the 6-10 Isner to set up a final against 6-11 American Reilly Opelka, a 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 6-4 winner over third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the afternoon. The 25-year-old Medvedev, ranked second in the world, has 11 ATP Tour victories, winning this year in Mallorca and Marseille. The 36-year-old Isner won two weeks ago in Atlanta for his 16th career title. Opelka saved the lone break point he faced, had 17 aces and won 77% of his first-serve points to finish off Tsitsipas in 2 hours, 32 minutes. Opelka ended the match with one last blast of a serve that Tsitsipas simply couldn't corral. Tsitsipas has a tour-leading 45 victories this year, winning clay-court titles in Lyon and Monte Carlo.

Pliskova, Giorgi advance

Fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic beat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the National Bank Open final in Montreal. Pliskova will face Camilia Giorgi of Italy, a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 winner over U.S. qualifier Jessica Pegula in the night match. Pliskova broke early in the match, taking a 2-1 lead after Sabalenka sent a ball long following an extended rally. Sabalenka began to settle in midway through the second set, coming toward the net, then dropping shots behind her opponent. Pliskova used her strong serve to stay ahead, saving a break point with an ace and two other serves Sabalenka couldn't control.

BASEBALL

Bauer accuser sought order

An Ohio woman sought a protective order against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer last year after accusing him of punching and choking her without consent while they were having sex, according to a report by The Washington Post. The allegations of sexual misconduct detailed in the story Saturday are similar to recent allegations by a California woman against Bauer, who is on paid administrative leave by Major League Baseball. According to sealed court records and other documentation obtained by the Post, the Ohio woman said Bauer struck and choked her without her consent while they were having sex. He also allegedly sent her a text message from a phone number known to be registered to Bauer saying he doesn't "feel like spending time in jail for killing someone." The protective order in Ohio was the result of an ex parte proceeding, which means it was issued without a hearing from the other side. The protective order in California involving Bauer was issued the same way.

Yanks' pitcher getting MRI

Yankees right-hander Luis Severino will get an MRI on Monday after he was scratched from a rehab start with Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday night because of shoulder tightness. An All-Star in 2017 and 2018, Severino missed most of 2019 with shoulder and lat injuries. He had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in February 2020, sidelining him last season and throughout 2021. He was nearing his return before Friday's setback. Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday the Yankees "hope to have a clear picture" on the 27-year-old after his exam and imaging. Boone said the RailRiders' coaching staff noticed something wasn't right with Severino's throwing as he warmed up Friday. The right-hander didn't push back when they canceled the start "because it didn't feel right."

Dodgers place Urias on IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Julio Urias on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left calf contusion. Urias was hit on his calf by a pitch in the fourth inning Friday night against the New York Mets. He tossed five scoreless innings and was in line for his 14th win before three relievers gave up four runs in the seventh in the Dodgers' 6-5, 10-inning win. Urias is 13-3 this season with a 3.29 ERA over a career-high 1372/3 innings.