Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued two drilling permits and three well recompletions. By county, they were:

DRILLING PERMITS

OUACHITA -- Jerry Langley Oil Company, LLC for Equus Alliance Nunnally 1 to TVD: 3,500 ft. and MD: 3,500 ft. in Smackover Form. Loc. SHL: 1,801 ft. FNL & 883 ft. FEL of 35-12S-18W Contractor: Sewell Drilling; work to begin Aug. 30.

Jerry Langley Oil Company, LLC for Equus Alliance Neely OWI 1 to TVD: 3,500 ft. and MD: 3,500 ft. in Smackover Form. Loc. SHL: 2,278 ft. FNL & 1,203 ft. FEL of 31-12S-17W Contractor: Sewell Drilling; work to begin Aug. 30.

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

LAFAYETTE -- Mission Creek OpCo, LLC, of Magnolia for Bodcaw "G" 1 29-17S-23W, 72 bbls in Gloyd Form. Drilled to TD: 6,990 ft., perf. 4,772 ft. -- 4,775 ft. OA. Recompletion done July 16.

COLUMBIA -- Mission Creek OpCo, LLC, of Magnolia for Souter-Whitlow 8 21-18S-21W, 0 bbls, in Cotton Valley Form. Drilled to TD 8,785 ft., perf 6,622 ft. -- 8,410 ft. OA. Workover done June 30.

Mission Creek OpCo, LLC, of Magnolia for McWilliams, Cassie 5 13-18S-22W, 15 bbls, 9 mcf, in Cotton Valley Form. Drilled to TD 8,705 ft., perf 6,622 ft -- 8,410 ft. OA. Workover done July 13.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.