100 years ago

Aug. 15, 1921

• MORRILTON -- Five persons narrowly escaped possible death here this afternoon when their automobile skidded and turned turtle down a 12-foot embankment at the edge of town. The occupants were Mr. and Mrs. Carl Gentry of Conway, Mr. Gentry's sister-in-law, and two small boys. One of the boys was at the steering wheel. Mrs. Gentry was seriously injured, but will recover. The others escaped with a few bruises and scratches. Mrs. Gentry was taken to a local hospital. The accident occured when the driver of the Gentry auto attempted to pass another car. The street was muddy. The boy drove too near the embankment, and the auto skidded and plunge into the ditch. It landed bottom side up.

50 years ago

Aug. 15, 1971

• MALVERN -- International Paper Company near here was struck Friday afternoon by 148 employees after Local 999 of the Papermakers and Paperworkers Union (AFL-CIO) and management failed to reach an agreement. The company and the union have been negotiating since June 29 over a new contract. The old contract expired August 1. Glenn Brown of Rolla, president of the local, said the union has asked for an hourly wage increase of about .25 cents, additional insurance coverage, and more vacation time. R. F. Mattheison, plant manager, said the straight time hourly wage under the old contract was $2.79 an hour.

25 years ago

Aug. 15, 1996

• A former Little Rock Zoo employee who claims to have seen animals mistreated and neglected is suing the city for back pay, damages, and lost wages. Billy Gatlin, 42, of Alexander, maintained the hoof stock's pens and quarters at the park beginning on Jan. 11, 1995. He was hired with no expertise other than working with stray animals at an animal shelter ... last May, Gatlin was fired for insubordination, his lawyer, Kim Van Noy, said. Van Noy said her client took care of Stretch, a giraffe that died last year from what the zoo's veterinarian determined was renal kidney failure. In his complaint against the park, Gatlin claims the animal's death could have been avoided if hoisting equipment had been used to keep the animal from falling over after being injected with tranquilizer. He also claims that soon after the giraffe died, he saw David Westbrook, the park's director, chop off the animal's tail with a hatchet.

10 years ago

Aug. 15, 2011

• When Augusta Jane Fitzgerald, 15, of Little Rock, heard about casting in Arkansas for a new movie, she said she prepared by researching the director and rereading part of Mark Twain's Huckleberry Finn because she heard the screenplay loosely resembled the novel. "I want to be authentic about it," Fitzgerald said. Authenticity was exactly what Yancey Prosser of The agency, Inc., said he was looking for at Sunday's casting call for the forthcoming feature film Mud, written and directed by Little Rock native Jeff Nichols.