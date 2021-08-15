Pet of the Week

Honey is a sweet, 3-year-old girl who loves people and would be happy to join your hive. She loves all of her canine and human friends, and loves to go on long walks.

Canine Close-Up

Anthem is a soulful 4-year-old who plays well with other dogs and loves to sing on occasion. Although he joined the shelter as a stray, he would love to join your home as a star.

Jean-Claude Van Damme is a handsome shepherd looking for the right home. He looks strong and powerful, but is really super excited inside. Jean-Claude loves to run and play outdoors. He loves to be independent and spend time around his loved ones.

Honey and friends can be adopted through Cabot Animal Support Services. More information is available at (501) 843-2020 and www.cabotanimalsupportservices.com.