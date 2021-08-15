Photographer captured Bella Vista history

BELLA VISTA -- Aunt Lil was a real stickler for making sure her photos were the best they could be.

Lillian Green, who served as C.A. Linebarger's secretary for two decades, carved out a name for herself back when the Bella Vista developer was enticing well-to-do city folk to vacation here.

Known for her uncanny photographer's eye, Green captured charming children in farm scenes whose pictures graced several regional and southern magazines.

Great-nephew Bob Williams knows all too well how Aunt Lil strove for perfection.

When Williams was young, he and Aunt Lil traipsed across an entire field, then crawled under a barbed-wire fence. She made sure he was sitting in the right place, then took blackberries and smeared them all over his face.

The lighting and the pose had to be just perfect, he said.

"She didn't snap the shutter until everything was exactly the way she wanted it," he said.

Green and her sister were encouraged to attend college by a college professor. After receiving her degree, Green set to work as a schoolteacher. Williams said that didn't pan out.

"She didn't have a lot of patience with children," he said.

She was hired on as C.A. Linebarger's secretary, eventually growing her position to help with photography, advertising and marketing the resort spot.

In 1938, she went to nearby Pineville, Mo., to study photography while on the set of the shooting of the "Jesse James" movie and to try to get her niece a break into the business. Intrigued by the photography techniques she witnessed, Green delved into self-study, investing in a dark room and a photo studio. She began taking "bread and butter" photos of local families and other area gigs.

Her reputation grew for capturing Southern photos, agricultural-focused photos and photos of adorable children. Those photos were sold to companies who featured them on puzzles. Her photographs also graced covers of magazines such as Southern Agriculturist, the Rotarian and American Poultry Journal.

By the late 1930s and '40s, Green's role had evolved into serving as the main photographer for Linebarger and the development, a role previously held by Texas professionals.

Her role in capturing professional photos laid a historical foundation, said Bella Vista Historical Museum co-president Xyta Lucas.

"She recorded the history of Bella Vista for us to have today," Lucas said. "She preserved the Bella Vista history from the Linebarger history more than anyone else did."

The Bella Vista Historical Museum features a video presentation, exhibit and numerous scrapbooks that document Green's impact on the Bella Vista community.

In the late 1940s, Green was treated to a trip to Chicago -- all of $92 -- as part of her recognition by Kodak. A receipt for such is recorded at the museum, Lucas points out.

Museum volunteers have several of Green's magazine covers on hand and decided to feature them in an in-house calendar to sell as a fundraiser in 2017.

The secretary was busy during the season -- from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The rest of the year, Green had plenty of time to pursue more photography, sew clothes for the models and more, Lucas said.

She never married or had children of her own.

When Green's home was sold to Clark Keck in 1967. Carole Westby Harter, Linebarger's granddaughter, told Lucas that her home was cleaned out before the sale.

"The floor was just covered in negatives," Lucas relayed.

Williams, Green's great-nephew, remembers early years spent here as a model for his Aunt Lil. Williams was born on the Green farm, which was situated just south of the Mercy Clinic on the hill at Town Center.

Williams frequently modeled for Green's photos but left the area around age 6 when he and his mother moved to Colorado.

He's learned more about his great-aunt after moving back to the area, several years ago.

Williams spent 32 years in Texas but dreamed of relocating back to "his country" for years before he was finally able to do so.

Williams has many fond memories of spending his early years in Bella Vista. So much so, he's recreated his own land to resemble what he remembers of the old family farm, building in some stone steps.

He feels he has returned to his roots.

The area has been good for his family, providing a backdrop for his great-aunt to flourish.

Her legacy captured a snapshot in time for others to enjoy.

"She created her own experiences," he said. "She was always on the go."

Photo by Sally Carroll/Special to The Weekly Vista Lillian Green had a special way of capturing charming children in agricultural shots, which were often featured on magazine covers. The self-taught photographer worked for Bella Vista developer C.A. Linebarger for 20 years, beginning in the 1920s.

Photo by Sally Carroll/Special to The Weekly Vista Bob Williams, Lillian Green's great-nephew, was a frequent model for her photos during his early years in Bella Vista.