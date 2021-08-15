Pittman: Defense controls the day

FAYETTEVILLE -- The most comprehensive scrimmage of training camp tilted toward the defense on Saturday for the University of Arkansas on the grass practice field outside Walker Pavilion.

Running back Rocket Sanders scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown, Kendall Catalon turned an out route into a breakaway 50-yard score from KJ Jefferson and the field goal kickers had a high conversion rate, Coach Sam Pittman said, but both sides of the ball incurred too many penalties.

The defense turned in a strong goal-line stand from the 1 and generally won the day, Pittman said of the closed workout of roughly 150 plays, including all aspects of the kicking game.

"I thought our defense outlasted the offense," Pittman said. "In other words, I felt like maybe the last half of the scrimmage it felt like the defense controlled the energy of the scrimmage."

Safety Malik Chavis recorded an interception on a tipped pass, cornerback Montaric Brown forced a fumble from a running back on a blitz play in the backfield, and end Tre Williams had at least two "sacks" with the starters and second unit to provide defensive highlights. Linebacker Grant Morgan recovered the fumbled forced by Brown.

Additionally, safety Jalen Catalon had a tremendous hit on tailback Trelon Smith.

"The defense came out with some juice today, and it showed on the field," Catalon said. "We played really well. The D-line was getting back there. The linebackers were plugging up the holes, and the DBs on the back end were doing really well."

Jefferson described his effort as a "pretty average day" and spoke like someone who has a strong leadership role.

"I left a couple of throws I wanted back out there that I didn't make," Jefferson said. "I felt like I let my offense down on a couple of drives [with] just decision-making, basically. Driving the ball down the field and just making a poor decision on a read or anything like that."

Pittman also used the term "about average" to describe Jefferson's work.

"He's had better days," Pittman said. "He's had worse days. When your quarterback is not live, it's good because you're not going to have the opportunity to sack him physically.

"However, he's so big and such a good runner, it's just hard in scrimmages for him a lot of times to get into a routine because he's so powerful as a runner. I don't think he was inaccurate or anything of that nature. We had a long drive or two on offense. One of them ended in a touchdown. Two of them ended in field goals."

Jefferson and the first-team offense took about 50 snaps. The second offense, with Malik Hornsby at quarterback, also took about 50 snaps, and the third unit got around 25 snaps with quarterbacks John Stephen Jones, Cade Renfro and Lucas Coley behind center.

Pittman said the defensive fronts were mixed about 50-50 between three-man and four-man looks, and that the big mixture of defensive linemen did a good job attacking the pocket.

"They did a nice job of rushing the passer," Pittman said. "Tre Williams might have had two, three sacks. I know he had two and it may have been more.

"Those guys got after the quarterback, and a lot of times they were in a three-man rush, and certainly we had a four-man rush as well."

Pittman said the run blocking was not as consistent as needed.

The excessive penalties were a combination of false starts and holding calls on offense, and offsides and pass interference on defense, Pittman said.

"It was just, it wasn't what I would call sloppy until maybe the fourth quarter," he said. "Then it got kind of sloppy, which tells you we're not anywhere near where we need to be."

The Razorbacks will take today off from practice, work in the hot afternoons during the early part of the week, then transition to morning workouts the rest of the week before finishing with a Saturday scrimmage at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.