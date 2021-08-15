Police say man dead, woman in hospital

A man was found shot to death in a residence Saturday morning and an injured woman was taken to the hospital, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Officers were called to a residence in the 2200 block of North Pryce Street about 8:30 a.m. in reference to a dead body. When they arrived, they found the body of an adult male in the house, which is near the intersection of Cheatham Avenue just west of North Hutchinson Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. An injured woman was also found in the home and taken to the hospital. The names of the two victims were being withheld until more information is available, police said.

Police said the man's body will be sent to the state Crime Lab to determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities asked that anyone with information regarding the apparent homicide contact the Detective Division at (870) 730-2090 or dispatchers at (870) 541-5300. Information can also be shared via Facebook Messenger from the department's page.

This is the city's 18th homicide this year and the second in as many days. Jefferson County is also investigating an apparent homicide that occurred west of White Hall on Friday.