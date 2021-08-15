Prep Football Notebook

Fayetteville will receive its first test against outside competition when the Bulldogs take the field in a preseason scrimmage on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Greenwood. Greenwood is the defending state champions in Class 6A.

"We want our guys to go out and execute," Fayetteville coach Casey Dick said. "That means being consistent, maintaining leverage, and executing the gameplan."

Tuesday's scrimmage will provide an opportunity for the backups to earn some experience, like at quarterback where sophomore Drake Lindsey is No. 2 behind senior Bladen Fike. Starting free safety Owen McCone could also see some action at quarterback.

"Drake is coming off a knee injury, but he's doing a great job picking up our offense," Dick said.

Tuesday's scrimmage will also mark the Fayetteville debut of Mani Powell, a transfer from Canton, Ohio who'll enroll at the University of Arkansas in January. Powell (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) will work at inside linebacker along side Kaiden Turner, an all-conference player who is committed to Indiana.

"Our coaches are integrating (Powell) into our system and establishing a relationship with him," Dick said. "he's learning more day by day."

-- Rick Fires

BENTONVILLE WEST

Wolverines set for scrimmage

Bentonville West is looking to revenge its 2020 campaign that came to a devastating, abrupt conclusion when a first-round playoff matchup with Little Rock Catholic was forfeited due to coronavirus protocols.

"This year is a whole lot different from last year," head coach Bryan Pratt said. "We've been able to get a lot more production out of this summer than we did a year ago, so we're excited about that.

"Our kids have definitely put in the time and effort this offseason leading up to the summer. All the camps and seven-on-sevens we do alongside our summer workouts have us really proud of our where our kids are right now. We feel like we're ready to make a run in the 7A West."

The Wolverines will host Fort Smith Northside for a scrimmage Tuesday, before welcoming Mansfield, Texas, for its regular-season opener 10 days later.

"It's a pretty cool opportunity to get to play a Texas Class 6A school," Pratt said. "We'll be able to see what we need to work on and get an idea of where we're at as a program."

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

Weather halts scrimmage

Friday night, the Mavericks were set to host the south side of Fort Smith football night.

Ramsey and Chaffin middle school teams played 45-minute intrasquad games with introductions of the dance and cheer teams from each school. Lightning cancelled the remainder of the night, which was to include a scrimmage game for the first Southside freshman team followed by the Mavericks.

It would have marked the first event for Southside head coach Kim Dameron.

"It's a wrapup for fall camp and the summer, but also the kickoff for the season," Dameron said. "We start school on Monday and our first Friday night."

Dameron was pleased with his Mavericks after the two weeks of August drills.

"We've seen the offense and the defense come together," Dameron said. "We did some things during the summer, but it was a good fall camp atmosphere. The kids did a great job. We have a pretty good idea of what direction we're going and who with going with. That's a good place to be."

Southside travels to Alma on Tuesday for a benefit scrimmage against the Airedales.

The Mavericks have returning quarterback David Sorg along with talented receivers Luke Wyatt, Dmitri Lloyd and Des Lopez-Fulbright.

The running back position will be young with a trio of sophomores working at the position, including Amari Tucker and Isaac Gregory.

"They're both talented kids and coachable," Dameron said. "We couldn't ask for much more out of two young backs."

Tucker's season at Chaffin was limited to three games due to an injury last year. Gregory, who's also a track sprinter and high and triple jumper, had a stellar season for Ramsey.

Another sophomore, Amere Dingle, is in the mix as well. Dingle moved in from Westfield High School in Indiana, north of Indianapolis.

-- Leland Barclay

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

Catsavis in control at QB

The Grizzlies wrapped up the two-week fall camp with a spirited intrasquad game on Thursday morning.

"I'm very pleased with how they got after it and where we're at," Northside head coach Mike Falleur said. "We had a good summer and a good two weeks."

Northside will scrimmage at Bentonville West on Tuesday night.

"I want to see game-type situations and how they're going to handle it," Falleur said. "I think every team is way ahead of where they were a year ago the way we couldn't do stuff during the summer compared to the way we normally do. Our kids have done a great job."

Northside's defense will be one particular area of interest on Tuesday, especially the line where everybody graduated.

"Defensively, we have a lot of young guys that haven't played," Falleur said. "It will be their first time that they've been under the lights against another team in a game-type situation. That will be good to see."

Senior Walker Catsavis takes over controls of the offense completely after starting the final three games last season against Cabot and Southwest to close out the regular season and Springdale Har-Ber in the Class 7A playoffs.

"Then, our quarterback played two or three games last year, but now he's the guy," Falleur said. "Let's see how he handles it."

Northside opens the season on Aug. 26 at Southside.

-- Leland Barclay

GREEN FOREST

Tigers well ahead of last year

The second time around has been completely different for Green Forest and coach Greg Tibbitt this summer.

The Tigers had barely started preseason workouts last year when they were hit with the coronavirus and were forced to quarantine. That has not been the case this year as Green Forest made it through the summer offseason workouts and the first two weeks of preseason drills unscathed.

"The key this summer was being able to do 7-on-7 and things like that," Tibbitt said. "Somebody asked me the other day about year one, and I said it wasn't even a year one. That was unfair to say to our kids because we never had our entire team dress out for a game or practice from the quarantine and the things we had to deal with.

Because of the extra workouts, Tibbitt believes the Tigers are well ahead of schedule than they were at this time last year. Tibbitt said the defense is currently ahead of the offense because nine starters return on that side of the football.

The numbers remain a little low for Green Forest as the number of players on the roster will be in the mid- to upper 20s. Tibbitt praised his juniors and seniors for their work ethic and pointed out senior tailback Barrett Phillips and linemen Dalton Randolph and Jazmany Lopez for their performances.

The Tigers get to turn their attention to somebody else Tuesday when they take on Drew Central in a scrimmage at Pulaski Robinson.

-- Henry Apple

LAVACA

Arrows QB sees progress

Lavaca (1-7) dodged a winless season last year with a late-season victory after being elevated to Class 3A.

If senior quarterback Maddox Noel has anything to say about it, he hopes the wins come a little sooner and more frequently. The Golden Arrows got their lone win last year during Week 8 with a 20-12 win against Mansfield on the road. Lavaca outscored Mansfield 12-0 after halftime in that game.

"We are excited about the season," Noel said. "We see the progress being made within our program. We want to get this team back to its winning days. That's the goal. We were not expecting the move up in classification. Our conference is tough, but we got great experience and look to bounce back from it."

Lavaca now hopes it can find a little of that momentum this season with plenty of returning talent. The Golden Arrows return eight starters back on offense and defense.

That includes two-year starter Noel, who will look to lead the offense. He passed for more than 1,000 yards and will look to use his arm more often in his final high school season.

The Golden Arrows are coming off back-to-back one-win seasons. Those outside the program might predict another tough year. Not Noel, who says he sees some light at the end of the tunnel.

-- Harold McIlvain II