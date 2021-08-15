Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded 7July 19-July 23:

HJJB Stagecoach, LLC, to PBC Properties, LLC and The Mustard Seed, LLC, 11419-11421 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock, Pt. W/2 SW & Pt. W/2 NW 8-1S-13W, $3,650,000.

W. Baseline Associates, LLC to Black Water Meadows, LLC, 5917 Baseline Road, Little Rock, Lot B, Walgreen, $2,240,000.

Mary Patricia Brown and The Brown Unified Credit Trust/ Frederick Isaac Brown Jr., Revocable Trust to Andrew and Jenny Faulkner, 31 Beverly Place, Little Rock, L16, Beverly Place, $2,000,000.

Joseph William Folen IV., to 3700 Avondale, LLC, L1R B202, Park Hill NLR, $1,400,000.

Diane T. Tracy/Diane T. Irby to Nola Rene Gamewell, 72 Hallen Court, Little Rock, L21 B96, Chenal Valley, $1,320,000.

D. Vincent Investments, LLC to LMK Properties, LLC, 14120 Belle Pointe Drive, Little Rock, Pt. SW SE 30-2N-13W; Tract A, Belle Pointe, $1,219,913.

3J Real Estate, LLC to Dobra Properties, LLC, 7517 Counts Massie Road, North Little Rock, L1A, Greenfield, $1,200,000.

Paul R. and Lynette M. Bowersock to John F. and Holly C. Speed, L12 B113, Chenal Valley, $1,055,000.

Ranch Properties, Inc. to DD10 Cantrell, LLC, Lot B-9, The Ranch, $1,010,522.

Linda L. Miles, James E. Miles and The Miles Living Trust to Timothy D. and Rachana D. Miller, 317 Eagle Pass Cove, Little Rock, L11 B31, Woodlands Edge, $975,000.

Rush & Co., Inc. to Chris and Emily Holleman, 356 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock, L4 B11, Pleasant Valley, $850,000.

BMR Construction, LLC to Chris and Emily Holleman, 356 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock, L4 B11, Pleasant Valley, $850,000.

C. Wayne and Kristin C. Lyle and The Lyle Joint Revocable Trust, to Frank and Tammy Rapley, 166 Hickory Creek Circle, Little Rock, L47, Hickory Creek Phase I, $750,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Subhi Alaref and Madia Darwish, 66 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, L28 B135, Chenal Valley, $689,000.

Rablaco, LLC and Rablaco Partnership to Real Estate Commercial I, LLC, L1 B4000, Indian Hills, $659,500.

Greyhound Lines, Inc. to City Of North Little Rock, Lot C B10, Original City Of Argenta, $650,000.

Jurt Leroy and Shari Triptow Haws to Matthew Benton Emerson, Carolee Mary Emerson, Matthew Benton Emerson, and The Carolee Mary Sroka Emerson Joint Revocable Trust, 10 Ledge Rock Cove, Little Rock, L17 B18, Woodlands Edge, $625,000.

James Dean and Carol Lynn Morton to Danny Tweedy and LaTonia Cross-Tweedy, 18 Bellegarde Drive, Little Rock, L85 B36, Chenal Valley, $610,000.

Chad and Meredith McNeil Causey to Jonathan Michael Parkey and Christopher Lee Marsh, 2111 N. Palm St., Little Rock, L12 B4, Country Club Heights, $600,000.

Andrew M. and Myra K. Steinkamp to Dennis E. and Susan K. Reynolds, L303R, Waterview Meadows Replat, $599,900.

Rangaswamy and Sabitha Govindarajan and The Govindarajan Living Trust to Iyad S. and Miriam R. Khreiwesh, 68 Bellegarde Drive, Little Rock, L59 B36, Chenal Valley, $595,000.

Spring Street Holdings, LLC to RBA Broadway Partners, LLC, Ls10-12 B107, Original City Of Little Rock, $550,000.

Matthew Benton and Carolee Mary Sroka Emerson and The Matthew Benton Emerson And Carolee Mary Sroka Emerson Joint Revocable Trust to James Todd and Nancay Markley Adams, 19 Foxfield Cove, Little Rock, L17 B14, Woodlands Edge, $540,000.

New Homes Estates Corp. to Johnny Jones III., 122 Caurel Circle, Little Rock, L37 B56, Chenal Valley, $531,000.

Roberty and Cheri Hines to Brandi N. Yarberry and Tevis Sean Woods, 5 Eppernay Circle, Little Rock, L3 B72, Chenal Valley, $525,000.

Tim Hankins Construction, LLC to WFM Enterprises, LLC, 1410 Rock St., Little Rock, Ls10-11 B49, Original City Of Little Rock, $525,000.

Brent Lee and Allison Lee Thompson to Joseph Alex and Shelly Thomas, 29 Longwell Loop, Little Rock, L52 B23, The Villages Of Wellington, $515,500.

Fairmont, Inc. to Atlas Ventures, LLC, Ls2R & 3R, Leslye Replat No.2, $500,000.

Arvest Bank to John Robert and Kailey Michelle Patek, 25 Commentry Drive, Little Rock, L11 B80, Chenal Valley, $450,000.

Stacy Devon and Lisa A. Jones to Stephen Arnette and Tori Renee Horton, 14610 Honey Bear Drive, Little Rock, L12, Longlea X Phase 3, $445,000.

Deborah L. Robinson to Julie L. Romeo and Matthew S. Fellows, 1 Shady Valley Court, North Little Rock, L15 B4, Shady Valley, $434,000.

J. Warren Simpson and The J. Warren Simpson Revocable Trust to Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 5507 Country Club Blvd., Little Rock, L2 B21, Newton, $425,000.

Scott Jones Custom Homes, Inc. to Alicia G. and Johnny Moten Jr., 8706 Bobcat Court, Sherwood, L15, Valley Ridge Estates, $419,461.

Richard Anthony and Brittany Michelle Lynch to Wilson L. and Judy K. Perdue, 46 Commentry Drive, Little Rock, L56 B72, Chenal Valley, $415,000.

Damian and Robin Coleman to Alonzo and Susan Williams, Pt. N/2 SE 15-1S-13W, $415,000.

Kyle Wilfred and Amanda Raible to Jonathan and Christi Mae Jones, 40 Tournay Circle, Little Rock, L20 B68, Chenal Valley, $415,000.

Willard Lee and Rebecca Alleace Looper to Bret A. and Rosa E. Bowles, Pt. NW SW 36-4N-11W; Pt. NE SE 35-4N-11W, $382,500.

Nancy Andrews Collins to Prashanth Prabhukumar Bale and Madhu Setru Prakash, 109 Wellington Colony Court, Little Rock, L20 B13, The Villages Of Wellington, $375,000.

Joshua Plumlee and Jacob Ponder to James E. Hornibrook II., 8412 Leawood Blvd., Little Rock, L300, Leawood, $372,500.

Lori F. and John K. Jones to Kelly W. and Tabitha McNulty, 3007 Painted Valley Drive, Little Rock, L27 B28, Pleasant Valley, $365,000.

Terry Lanette and Johnson Chandan Graham Reniguntala to Crystal L. and George E. Thomas, 1702 Coffelt Road, Jacksonville, Pt. NW 4-3N-10W, $360,000.

Joyce Boswell to Ronald E. and John D. Richardson, L59, Leawood Manor First, $355,000.

Ashley Ann and Justin Andrew Blackwood to George Murillo, 19 Inverness Circle, Little Rock, L13 B12, Pleasant Valley, $350,000.

E-Co Residential Builders, Inc. to Sonih Jordan Young, 1515 Milligan Drive, Maumelle, L1720, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XXIV-A, $349,000.

Jeremy and Ennetta Smith to Christopher and Ashley Ashcraft, 139 Cherokee Drive, Maumelle, L224, Osage Falls III-B, $340,000.

Riverwalk Homes, LLC to Matthew Francis Reddin and Seong Jung Kim, 723 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, L12 B7, Wildwood Place, $338,900.

Samuel Brooks Caruthers III., Leigh Carthers Prassel, S. B. Caruthers Jr., Revocable Trust, to Ryan and Jennifer Elledge, 3029 Hidden Valley Drive, Little Rock, L9 B30, Pleasant Valley, $335,000.

John Wright Construction Co., Inc. to Leila Rosemary Holmes and James Gregory Chavez Jr., 109 Natural Trail, North Little Rock, L1743, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XXIV-A, $327,531.

Michael D. and Traci L. Hogue to Steven F. and Jannes Bonnette Paddy, 3400 Garrison Road, Little Rock, Pt. NE NE 25-2N-15W, $325,000.

Steven John and Angela Renee Butler to Arthur Joe Gilmore Sr., and Annette Lockhart-Gilmore, 3129 Austin Bayside Drive, Sherwood, L47, Austin Lakes On The Bay, $324,000.

Allgood Custom Homes, LLC to Jesse C. and Zaida L. Woodham, 5505 Rope Trail, Jacksonville, Ls14RR & 14L, Jaxon Terrace Replat Phase 14A, $321,323.

James Brandon Hall and The Estate Of Cynthia Louiose Hall Woodiel(dec'd) to Marty and Amy Skrivanos, L19, Longleaf Cove, $315,000.

Timothy Davis Fox to Blair Hanna Stewart and Hanna Nicole Luebke, 34 Wildwood Place Circle, Little Rock, L27 B1, Wildwood Place, $315,000.

Gilda W. McKinney to Julia and Robert Horton, 3 Piper Lane, Little Rock, L32, Piper Lane, $310,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Devin and Kyler Cook, 110 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, L5 B2, Parkside At Wildwood, $309,900.

Barbara Anthony Jamerson and The Barbara Anthony Jamerson Inter Vivos Revocable Trust to William and Holly Beal, 24916 Arkansas 365, Hensley, Pt. SE SE 20-2S-11W, $307,500.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Jana G. and Darin S. McClinton, 91 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, L10 B2, Parkside At Wildwood, $306,700.

Clifford Lynn and Kathy D. Stephenson to Ronald R. and Diane R. Collins and The Collins Family Living Trust, 11 Longleaf Cove, Little Rock, L6, Longleaf Cove, $305,552.

Sue D. and Kurt W. Bender Jr., to David R. and Nancy L. Priest and The D. & N. Priest Family Revocable Trust, Ls2-3 B4, Crest View, $302,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Nazlin Panjawani, 15620 Pride Valley Road, Little Rock, L33, Piper Lane, $299,914.

Billy E. and Sara Jones to J. Kyle and Jennifer E. Crafts, 7416 Glenn Hills Drive, Sherwood, L10 B4, Glenn Hills, $287,600.

Patrick Michael Harrison to John M. Masching, 6714 Greenwood Road, Cammack Village, L155, Cammack Woods, $285,000.

Donna Lisa Williams to Brenda Hughes, 5 Greenview Court, Sherwood, L7 B7, Country Club Park, $285,000.

James David and Kissalee Shanette Clark to Deborah L. Robinson, 2909 Moonstone Cove, Sherwood, L55 B1, Stonehill Phase VI, $285,000.

John Steve and Alice Kiefer to Gretchen A. Hall, 8406 Ferndale Cutoff Road, Little Rock, Pt. SE NW 17-2N-14W, $285,000.

John W. and Sharon G. Renick to Christopher and Katherine Johnson, 9908 Coppersmith Lane, Little Rock, L36, Sturbridge Phase I, $280,000.

Priscilla and Cobin Peters to Joshua J. and Amy W. Jackson, 10800 Rocky Creek Drive, Sherwood, L64, Hidden Creek, $280,000.

Anna K. and Louis F. Johnson Jr., to Tess and Ace Acevedo, 147 Feldspar Drive, Sherwood, L43 B8, Stonehill Phase IV, $279,900.

Gregory Hollen to Ian and Amanda H. Hall, 9000 Meadow Gardens Circle, North Little Rock, L64, Miller's Glenn, $277,000.

Vincent Joseph Levraea III., to Matthew Paul and Kaitlyn Deanne Cross, 1911 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock, L124, Sturbridge Phase II, $277,000.

JBM Company, LLC to Re-Nu Life Center, 7600 Enmar Drive, Little Rock, L6 Blk. A, Enmar, $275,000.

James and Lisa Hagans to The Matt And Lana Summitt Living Trust, 26 Deauville Circle, Little Rock, L21 B85, Chenal Valley, $275,000.

Anton and Malia Avguchenko to James and Kathryn Elizabeth Adams, 12080 Southridge Drive, Little Rock, L19 B4, Walton Heights, $272,000.

Whitney Hall to Brittany Renee Cuen and Martin Kent Jordan II., 12212 Rainwood Road, Little Rock, L30R, Rainwood Cove, $270,000.

Ryan M. Fisher to William and Lynda Jelks, L29 B66, Lakewood, $268,000.

Debra K. and Edgar Wellington Sweeney III., to Rebecca L. and Heathre M. Shahan, 218 Country Club Pkwy., Maumelle, L475, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $265,000.

Michael and Mary Jane Rebick to Carlos A. and Kaying Lee Vincente, Pt. N/2 SW NW 8-1S-12W, $265,000.

Remjith D. Eluvathingal Paily and Resmi Jose, to Korry and Seth Willis, L7 B2, The Villages Of Wellington, $263,000.

George Raff Ernst and Taine M. Duncan to Pamela Jo Moncrief, 416 Del Rio Drive, Little Rock, L9, Plaza Heights, $259,000.

Leah D. Willett to Andrew Grader, 12307 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock, L25, Pleasant Forest I, $255,000.

Devonna Culpepper to James E. and Theresa M. Rebman, 31 Azalea Cove, Maumelle, L196, Waterside Replat, $250,000.

Roy M. and Betty Ann Moore-Roberts to Jimmy Darren and Susan L. Moore, 114 Hibiscus Drive, Maumelle, L187, Waterside Replat, $247,500.

John and Jessica Vincent to Dedria Shonta Williams, 11 Waldron Circle, Little Rock, L80, Kenwood Estates Phase 1A, $241,000.

Tanya Childers and The Estate Of Annette Bryan(dec'd) to Diego Alcaraz, 909 N. Walkers Corner Road, Scott, L9, Cypress View, $240,000.

Carrie C. Jarrett to Amy Erin Hair, 29 Windsor Court, Little Rock, L29, Windsor Court Townhomes HPR Phase II, $240,000.

HAT Properties, LLC to Jorge Martinez, 13221 Morrison Road, Little Rock, L295, Marlowe Manor Phase V, $239,000.

Martin Ray Watts to Zhijiao Li, 12900 Westglen Drive, Little Rock, L52, Westhampton, $236,000.

Christopher Todd and Kristi Heverling to Rachel Tiffee and William Dillon Howard, 130 Nantucket Loop, Maumelle, L29R B2, Villages At New Bedford Replat Phase 2, $230,000.

Emily B. and Harris H. Lloyd to Robert Henry and Sharon Lynn Flynt, 3504 Royal Oak Drive, North Little Rock, L45 B66, Lakewood, $229,000.

Deborah Buckels to Kaitlin Marie and Myrlene Halsey, 101 Diamond Pointe Drive, Maumelle, L1, Diamond Pointe Phase I, $225,000.

Automotive Resource Group, LLC to Yasser M. Salem, The Yasser M. Salem Living Trust, Basma S. Amer and The Basma S. American Living Trust, L20 B 1, Waterview Estates, $225,000.

Dilip Bgandari and Nirmala Parajuli to Jonathan Alexander, 14011 Sweet Bay Drive, Little Rock, L2 B6, Parkway Place, $225,000.

Sharon S. and Cory L. Lynch to Jason Rendell and Jessica Burnham, 408 W. H Ave., North Little Rock, L6 B40, Park Hill NLR, $224,900.

B. & C. Rental Properties, Inc. and Robert W. Dougherty to Arkansas State Highway Commission, Pt. NE SW 19-3N-10W, $224,210.

Nancy Tracy to Lynn P. and Robert M. Brunson Jr., 8 Valletta Circle, Little Rock, L32, Valley View Court, $223,000.

Joseph Neal Pollard and Joseph Neal Pollard Living Trust to Michael Thomas Stell, Nicholas Aaron and Michelle Lynn Stell, 7501 Oak Ridge Road, North Little Rock, L48 B62, Indian Hills; Pt. NE 12-2N-12W, $217,000.

Checkbuyers.com, LLC to Ronny P. and Rebecca G. Patterson, 14101 Pleasant Hill Road, Alexander, Pt. W/2 SE 17-1S-13W, $215,556.

Cooper Lee and Lauren R. Williams to Yavonda C. and Matthew J. Chase, 211 N. Fairway Ave., Sherwood, L18 B5, Country Club Park, $212,000.

John Chase and Hanna Shearon to Samuel M. and Cameron E. Best, 13304 White Fir Lane, Little Rock, L460, Pleasant View Phase VII-D, $208,000.

Alicia and Clayvon Finch to Cortney and Carlos Santiago, 1717 War Eagle Drive, North Little Rock, L28 B34, Indian Hills, $203,000.

PMR Properties, LLC to Burkhalter Leasing, LLC, L1, M. & P. Reese Replat- J.T. Abraham; Plots 7-8 & 15, J.T. Abraham, $200,000.

Douglas E. and Sheila K. Killgore to Shaunta N. Belmont-Brown and Timothy E. Brown, 700 Autumnbrook Circle, Sherwood, L28, Autumnwood, $200,000.

Tanner Horne to Joseph Flavin, 4001 Glenmere Road, North Little Rock, L11 B1, Lakewood, $195,000.

Darrecus C. Robinson to Arkansas Rental Development, LLC., L617, Otter Creek Community, $195,000.

Imran Ahmed and Nadia Imran to John R. Talburt, 24 Kingspark Road, Little Rock, L13, Colony West First, $194,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Robert Allen Max and Lindsey Maxenberger, 24 Vanat Garde Drive, Little Rock, L25, Wisteria, $193,000.

Alan and Sylvia Davis to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, L13 B1, Bear Paw Phase I, $192,000.

Nicholas A. Spase to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, L1, Fears Lake Phase I, $191,500.

Nathan and Rechelle Wright to Kirk Peterson and Courtney Ricketts, 13304 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock, L333, Pleasant View Phase V, $190,000.

Allen Wilson to John R. Talburt, 5 Cottonwood Court, Little Rock, L57, Sandpiper Section A, $190,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jeryle Johnson, 15 Diamanitina Way, Little Rock, L12, Wisteria, $190,000.

Alexandria and Tony Ippolito Jr., to Mikhael Oganesian, Ls4-6 B6, Fulton, $189,900.

Linda J. Hall and Warner R. Sebree to Warner Sebree, 6108 Base Meadows Drive, Jacksonville, L212, Base Meadows Phase IA, $186,500.

Juliane Henderson Chavis and The Ralph Bernard Henderson Revocable Trust to Joseph Delgado, L9 B6, CS Stifft, $186,000.

Alexander C. and Catarina G. Young to Constance Raglon, 1705 Gamble Road, Little Rock, L131, Point West Third Phase 2B, $183,000.

Sara Cronin and Laurie Cronin Godshall to Emily Burris, 915 N. Coolidge St., Little Rock, Ls9-10 B16, Success, $180,000.

Randy and Regina Brockinton to Stephanie A. Piegzik, 8717 Centennial Road, Jacksonville, L13, Silver Oaks, $180,000.

Danny M. and Virginia Smith to James and Denise McMahon, 511 S. Longfield Ave., Sherwood, Ls18 & 7-8 B312, Park Hill NLR, $179,600.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Magarjuna Nallabouthula, 112 Giselle Drive, Little Rock, L60, Wisteria, $178,125.

Triple Papa, LLC to Ronnie and Teresa Mahan, 7609 Hayley Drive, Sherwood, L34, Hayley Heights, $176,500.

Trimble Family Limited Partnership, LLLP to Bahaa Kattom, Tract B-1, Schoolwood, $175,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Shunthia Montgomery, 12305 Wahoo Drive, North Little Rock, L528, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $170,000.

Mallory A. Stovall/Mallory A. Garcia and Armando J. Garcia Jr., to Kenneth Bradley and Heather N. Field, 2916 Jadestone Drive, Sherwood, L113, Sandalwood Phase II, $169,000.

William F. Blankenship to Pardo Properties, LLC, 4522 Lee Ave., Little Rock, L27-8 B22, Pulaski Heights, $168,000.

Cheryl Lynn Scroggins to Rosetta D. Carter, 100 Turkey Trot Lane, Jacksonville, L23, Northlake Phase I, $167,500.

William Keith Willson to Courtney A. Galster, 4412 Lochridge Road, North Little Rock, L10 B209, Park Hill NLR, $165,000.

American Family Homes Holding, LLC to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, L2, Stoneledge Phase I, $165,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Griffin Nooner Jr., 19 Diamanitina Way, Little Rock, L14, Wisteria, $165,000.

Ronald G. Clevidence and Carolyn K. Meins to Valli Blair Lanning and John K. Blair, 5500 N. Vine St., North Little Rock, L23 B7, Pike View, $165,000.

David and Leslie Dunn to Alex F. Matherne, 6 White Oak Circle, Little Rock, L12, Wilton Heights, $164,900.

William Dodson and The Estate Of Howard VanSyckle(dec'd) to Garrett Matthew and Katherine Rhea Sorensen, 4800 Bunker Hill Drive, North Little Rock, L41 B62, Lakewood, $164,000.

Roy Lewis McClain and Tsuyako McClain(dec'd) to Joshua B. Brewer, 4800 Arlington Drive, North Little Rock, L23 B13, Lakewood, $162,500.

Sharon R. Foushee and The Sharon R. Foushee Living Trust to George W. and Joann M. Aldridge, 9506 Garvin Lane, Jacksonville, Pt. W/2 NW NE 26-4N-11W, $162,000.

Joyce L. Hartleib and R. C. Hartlieb Jr.,(dec'd) to Michael Wayne Ditmore Jr., 31 Sunset Drive, North Little Rock, Tract 34, Skyway, $160,000.

Justin E. Tvedten to Patrick Daniel and Charlena M. Orourke, 8 Manor Circle, Little Rock, L10, Spring Valley Manor, $160,000.

Eric Uzzell to Tiffany Pryor, 27 Johnny Lane, Sherwood, L43, Indian Ridge Phase I, $160,000.

Katie L. Savoy to Lorraine M. Dailey, 51 Meadow Ridge Loop, Maumelle, L26, Meadow Ridge Phase II, $159,900.

Tommy Lee Sproles Sr., and The Essex Investment Group, LLC to Kalesha Monique McGraw, 42 Lakeside Drive, Little Rock, L12, Lakeside Terrace, $159,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Stephanie Ezell, 2 Diamanitina Way, Little Rock, L56, Wisteria, $159,300.

Elizabeth A. Casteel to Lois Delancey Brabston and Todd Kelley Baker, 23225 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, Pt. SW NW 8-1N-14W, $158,000.

Jefferson Lake Investments, LLC to Pedro and Lolita Guzman, L18 B3, Jaxon Terrace Phase II, $158,000.

Danny Griffith to Natasha King, 17 Longstreet Drive, Little Rock, L165, Hermitage Home Sites, $157,000.

Wanda Jean Darden to Rose Roberson, Apt. 69, Berkshire Park HPR, $157,000.

R. Stephen Brown to Deven Kyle Harvison and Hunter Paige McKenzie, Ls23-24 B10, Oak Forest, $155,500.

Vicki L. Stancil and The Estate Of Deborah K. Stancil(dec'd) to Alice Martin, 205 Gilbert Drive, Little Rock, L87, Ellis Acres, $155,000.

Oliver Hill to Ayona Cunningham, 8 Monte Court, Little Rock, L94, Tall Timber West Phase I, $152,000.

James M. and Kathryn E. Adams to Jennifer A. Holland and John Grank Gibson III., 1003 Kings Mountain Drive, Little Rock, L561, Walnut Valley Third, $150,000.

Barry R. Robb and Chris Noblett to Fleming Investment Properties, LLC, Lot J B133, Park Hill NLR, $150,000.

JB Cathey Properties, LLC to Derek and Meagan Elsass, L10, Piney Cove, $150,000.

Lauren Amber Rushing to Erika Renee Sparkman, 4401 Leilani Drive, North Little Rock, L7, Bickerstaff-Smith, $150,000.