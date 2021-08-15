Reasons to detonate casual use of fireworks

A few days after July 4, you could still hear the occasional scream of a bottle rocket or catch a whiff of cordite. The reports were less regular, but still rattled windows and nerves, usually in the morning's small hours. A few days after Independence Day, frayed remains of fireworks were scattered across street gutters, city parks, yards, and grassy fields.

The carnage and debris was especially evident at Riverview Skate Park and Melrose Circle in North Little Rock.

Although the remnants might indicate otherwise, not everyone is enamored of fireworks. Among those suffering are animals. According to animal-ethics.org, dogs are able to hear up to 60,000 Hz, while humans can't hear anything above 20,000 Hz. This auditory acuity is one of the reasons detonation of fireworks can cause them to panic. And, unlike many two-leggers, they are unable to escape from the sound.

Why would anyone want to inflict that sort of torment on their community's pets?

Humans that enjoy fireworks do so because we get off on the unpredictable moments between the flash and the bang, says theguardian.com. "The suspense created in the gap between expectation and event frightens us, which is fun, but only when we're in control."

Dogs don't have that control. They are often distressed by other loud noises, such as rumbling trains and thunder. But thunderstorms are accompanied by warning signs; animals can perceive them in advance. That can make them anxious, but doesn't cause the fright caused by fireworks, which are sudden and not identifiable.

Cats' responses are similar to those of dogs, such as trying to hide or escape. Horses can easily feel threatened by fireworks (due to their hyper- vigilance, since they are constantly on the lookout for possible predators) which can provoke them into bolting in an effort to escape the threat. Disorientation from fireworks can cause birds to crash into buildings.

The reaction of dogs to the sound of fireworks is similar to post-traumatic stress in humans. But dogs don't have the ability to rationalize their anxiety or respond logically to their fear. It is likely they experience a deeper and more intense form of terror.

I was talking to a guy at a Little Rock dog park recently about his adorable 11-month-old Jack Russell terrier. He proudly told me that he'd taken her to Pops on the River on July 4, and she showed no distress at the blasts of light and sound.

That's pretty surprising, especially for such a young dog. It's estimated that one in two dogs has significant fear reactions to fireworks. My little terrier spent much of the July 4 weekend in my bathroom, wedged between a wall and a toilet.

It's hard for many of us to comprehend how blowing up stuff is fun. If you like the colorful effects of fireworks, there are plenty of professionally produced displays happening on July 4 and other occasions, such at the end of many Arkansas Travelers baseball games and around New Year's Eve. Why can't you enjoy those events, instead of harassing all the animals in the vicinity of your so-called patriotic celebrations?

Not that anybody cares, but fireworks are illegal in the city limits of Little Rock. Code Section 18-103 says no person shall possess, sell, manufacture or use fireworks except in accordance with the fire prevention code, which says the possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling and use of fireworks are prohibited. That means even having fireworks, with the intention to set them off somewhere else, is illegal.

Similar laws exist in North Little Rock, Jacksonville and Hot Springs. But laws that aren't enforced don't do us much good, do they?

In other parts of Arkansas, certain fireworks are legal. Class C fireworks (like Roman candles, sparklers, and pop-off novelties) are permitted, and can be sold from June 20 to July 10 and from Dec. 10 to Jan. 5. All other fireworks are illegal in the state.

That being said, cities and towns can regulate firework use as they see fit.

On its Fireworks Code and Safety web page, Little Rock's official website www.littlerock.gov advises: "To report complaints call (501) 371-4829," then helpfully recommends "that you not use fireworks of any kind at home."

I know of several central Arkansas neighbors who called that number, as well as 911, multiple times on July 4 regarding fireworks shot from nearby yards, fields and parks that were exploding directly over their houses. Good luck getting law enforcement to bring a stop to the racket. The threat of getting a ticket doesn't pack much punch to those who find fireworks enthralling.

If terrorizing animals doesn't disturb you, consider this: According to a Consumer Products Safety Commission's 2019 report, fireworks were involved with an estimated 10,000 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments. Fireworks also start an estimated 18,500 fires per year.

Like the Randy Newman song popularized by Three Dog Night says, "That ain't no way to have fun, son."

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com