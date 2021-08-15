Stone's Throw Brewing celebrates 8th birthday

Stone's Throw Brewing celebrated its 8th birthday with Block on Rock, benefiting Preserve Arkansas, on July 31 at the MacArthur Park Brewpub and Biergarten.

There were food trucks, guest breweries and vendors, and, of course, several Stone's Throw beers on tap.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/815block/]

Staff from the Arkansas Department of Health was on site to give covid-19 vaccinations. St. Edward Catholic Church and First Lutheran Church were on hand for tours. Music was by Cora McMullen, Brian Nahlen and Big Dam Horns.

-- Story and photos by Kim Dishongh