Little Rock notebook

U.S. relief money on board agenda

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday are scheduled to take up a resolution that symbolically commits the city to spending another portion of the funding received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Earlier this month, city directors approved a resolution listing initiatives that together added up to about 60% of the first half of funding. Little Rock is expected to get a total of $37.7 million in direct aid from the covid-19 relief package, with the second half set to arrive next year.

The resolution up for review Tuesday would signal the city's intent to spend roughly $6.3 million on drainage work, affordable housing and homelessness, among other initiatives.

Tax-touting panel holds 1st session

A panel arranged as part of Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s "Rebuild the Rock" sales-tax initiative held its first teleconference call Friday, according to a tweet from Abbi Siler, one of the panelists.

Scott and five other officials have signed on to head up a "Rebuild the Rock" campaign committee. Forty other people have joined the campaign as a slate of panel members and tax supporters dedicated to informing the public, according to a campaign news release issued earlier this month.

The citywide special election on the 1 percentage-point sales-tax increase is set for Sept. 14.