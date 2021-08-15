Ventilator use by state’s covid-19 patients at all-time high

The number of Arkansas covid-19 patients on ventilators rose by 12 on Sunday to a record high of 303 — an increase of 42 from last week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The state’s covid-19 hospitalizations decreased Sunday by 39, falling to 1,413. Of those, 559 are in an intensive care unit.

“While today’s report looks similar to last Sunday, the decline in hospitalizations today is helpful,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said in his daily social media statement.

Another 22 Arkansans have died from the virus, according to the Sunday update. That raises the official death toll from covid-19 in Arkansas to 6,467.

Reported cases of the coronavirus continue to rise. There were 1,517 new cases, which is comparable to the 1,369 cases reported the previous Sunday. The new cases raises the state’s official tally since March 2020 to 419,807. Of those, 387,491 are considered recovered, according to Health Department data.

Pulaski County had the most new cases with 197, followed by Benton County with 107 and Washington County with 104.

The Health Department reported that active cases of the coronavirus increased by 14 to 25,735.

