2 people killed, 1 injured in Russellville crash, fire department says

Two people were killed and one person was injured in a crash on Sunday morning in Russellville, first responders said.

Emergency vehicles responded to a collision with entrapment at 3505 N. Arkansas Ave. around 10:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Russellville Fire Department. Upon arrival, first responders found a tractor-trailer and Toyota Highlander, both with “heavy damage,” according to the post.

The department said the Toyota sustained heavy side-impact damage.

Two people died as a result of the crash, while a third victim was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, the post states. The department didn’t immediately release the names of the crash victims.