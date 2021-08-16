Benton County marriage licenses

Aug. 5

Zachary Gene Adkins, 32, and McKenzie Kaitlyn Duff, 26, both of Springfield, Mo.

Joseph Dalton Baker, 28, and Emily Ann Harrison, 27, both of Rogers

William Raymond Bush, 46, and Sebrena Lee Harrison, 49, both of Tulsa, Okla,

James Hobdy Dotson, 59, Rogers, and Jeri Lee Moberly, 61, Owasso, Okla.

William John Duffin, 37, and Mercedes Idalia Cortez Hernandez, 38, both of Gentry

Ethan Allan Fluit, 30, and Bailey Lorraine Matthews, 24, both of Inwood, Iowa

Eduardo Melena, 26, and Mariela Soto-Morales, 24, both of Rogers

John Belt Salomon, 38, and Meghan Rhiann Logan, 34, both of Springdale

Brett Alben Stefonek, 21, and Sydney Marie Jimerson, 21, both of Joshua, Texas

Aug. 6

Parker Scott Baugh, 21, and Heather Elizabeth Stamper, 21, both of Bentonville

James Stanley Black III, 53, and Karen Nickole England, 48, both of Gentry

Brandon Kim Butterfly, 39, and Misti Anne Snyder, 40, both of Rogers

Travion Antonio Cain, 20, and Bethany Nicole Porter-Roberson, 19, both of Gentry

Elijah James Campbell, 19, and Megan Leanne Morgan, 18, both of Rogers

Anthony Allen Cannady, 26, and Nancy Shamay Freeman, 26, both of Bella Vista

Ronnie Lynn Downum Jr., 40, and Lindsay Marie Stanley, 38, both of Bella Vista

Wilfredo Garcia-Calderon, 40, and Juana Yesenia Diaz-Paiz, 42, both of Rogers

Gabriel Jay Grimm, 39, and Mandy Millie-May Keesling, 32, both of Bella Vista

Christopher Steven Jackson, 32, and Andrea Michelle Barksdale, 28, both of Gravette

David Ray Krutsch, 53, and Kimberli K. Lancaster, 54, both of Rogers

Tyler Scott McCallister, 23, and Davis Michelle Atkins, 23, both of Kansas City, Mo.

Adam Michael Moffett, 32, and Erica Elizabeth Ross, 29, both of Bentonville

Bret Jordan Rhodus, 46, and Liana Marie Caldera, 48, both of Lenexa, Kan.

Tristan Blake Sexton, 35, and Tierra Dawn Clark, 36, both of Summers

Eugenio Guadalupe Tizol Renoj, 25, and Julia Graciela Mejia Mejia, 24, both of Siloam Springs

Aug. 9

Laurynas Aleksejevas, 23, and Caitlin Taylor Hollenback, 26, both of Bentonville

Floyd William Cornell, 69, Harrison, Mich., and Cynthia Kay Abernathy, 66, McAlester, Okla.

Skyler Douglas Danks, 24, and Rachel Kelly Scheller, 31, both of Pea Ridge

William James Keel Jr., 45, Bentonville, and Vanessa Von Greene, 49, Rogers

Robert Woodrow Milligan, 67, and Jeanne Carol Gray, 68, both of Bella Vista

Ubaldo Oviedo Vazquez, 37, and Monica Leticia Llugdar, 54, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Francisco Isaac Silva, 42, and Susana Garza, 46, both of Lowell

Aug. 10

Matthew John Johnson, 22, and McCrae Amelia Mower, 22, both of Cincinnati

Jonathan David Linder, 20, Bentonville, and Christine Frances Steinmetz, 25, Springdale

Hayden Alexander Newhart, 25, and Ryleigh Madison Neal, 22, both of Bentonville

Robert Tyler White, 36, Rogers, and Jeanne Beth Evans, 36, Clermont, Fla.

Donald Lee Williams, 51, and Kelly Sue Williams, 48, both of Gravette

Robert Craig Wilson, 52, and Whitney Marie White, 37, both of Rogers

Aug. 11

John Wayne Bortner, 54, Talala, Okla., and JoBeth Erin Walls, 44, Tulsa, Okla.

Adam Todd Carman, 24, and Jacy Rae Jones, 23, both of Bella Vista

Michael Floyd Cash, 48, and Barbara Perez, 56, both of Rogers

Antonio Hurtado Caballero, 42, and Karla Yovana Espino, 35, both of Rogers

Shawn Paul Kinderknecht, 43, Bentonville, and Angela Leighann Miller, 46, Fayetteville

Robert Don McMillan, 29, and Jennifer Pape, 39, both of Gravette

Brandon Kyle Peck, 24, and Hannah Renae Richardson, 25, both of Claremore, Okla.

Jason Michael Potts, 34, and Arminta Mischay Gast, 39, both of Shawnee Mission, Kan.

Nels Alexander Swanson, 37, and Jennifer Joe Dawes, 37, both of Siloam Springs

Bernabe De Jesus Valencia, 31, Yakima, Wash., and Zeneida Elizabeth Galvez, 32, Siloam Springs