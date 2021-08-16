Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Aug. 2

C And D Concession 3

1254 Steele Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

C and D Concession 4

1254 Steel Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

C and D Concession 8

1254 Steele Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

King Burrito

1634 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Prep line had employees with no gloves and no utensils to add items such as cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, etc. In addition, the facility did not have any disposable gloves. Employee touching a hard taco shell with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: No consumer advisory. Employee storing a spatula used for dispensing cheese dip on a dirty rag. Posted permit expired 5-31-2021. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

2901 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The person in charge is not on-site. Food employee drink cup lacks a lid and is stored in food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: Food employee washed his hands at the three-compartment sink prior to disposable glove use.

Pool Side Cafe

2920 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee wet a wiping cloth and rinsed a food container using the handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wristwatch.

Aug. 3

Jimmy John's

4276 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 3, Springdale

Critical violations: In three-compartment sinks, chemicals sanitizer chlorine is o ppm.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 07/31/2021.

Kraken Killer Seafood

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: In walk-in cooler, raw eggs are stored above packaged ready-to-eat food (lettuce, baby spinach). Cooked potatoes at 124 degrees and corn on the cob at 96 degrees. They are on a table as part of food ingredients for preparing seafood boil. Spray bottle with sanitizer does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Tags for oysters do not have a date. Today they do not have oysters; they have Friday and weekend. In the menu, they offer fresh raw oyster, but they do not have a consumer warning. Drain in dish washing machine is not clean. Interior of prep table has food debris. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Lomok I

709 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Paper towels are not available.

Noncritical violations: At time of the inspection, according the information provided for the person in charge, they will prepare soup and they have two small gas stoves. A certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has 90 days from today to comply.

Subway

1241 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit has expired.

Tacos 4 Life Grill

1572 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The handwashing sink near the drive-thru has crushed ice in the basin.

Noncritical violations: The handwashing sink near the drive-thru lacks employee handwashing notice posted. One food employee is wearing a wrist watch.

Thai Delight Restaurant

909 S. Pleasant St., Springdale

Critical violations: Raw chicken at 46 degrees in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Frozen chicken is thawing at room temperature. Food employee lacks a hair protection. Rice scoop between uses is stored in container with water at 86 degrees. Black fan is not clean (food preparation area). Current retail food permit is not posted. A certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has 90 days from today to comply.

Aug. 4

Fratelli's Italian Grill

1008 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Soap is not available, hand washing sink in food prep-area. Raw eggs are stored above packaged red pepper. Dish washing machine, chlorine is 0 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Paper towels are not available, napkins used to dry hands, food prep area. Test strips not available. Wall in dish washing machine area lacks cleaning. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained. Retail food permit expired 06/30/2021.

La Super Quesadilla Restaurant

408 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands when she cut strawberries and banana.

Noncritical violations: Ensure food container stored in the ice machine. Food employee is wearing bracelet and ring when she prepares food. Cardboard box with foam cup is stored in contact with the floor. Food preparation area, AC located on the wall is not clean. Can opener has food debris and metal debris. Retail food permit that is posted expired 10/31/2020. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Mexico Viejo

2131 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing signage missing in two handwashing stations. Thermometer missing in prep fridges. Servsafe certification no available. Will get within 90 days.

Shine Nutrition

1128 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: Raw eggs are stored above container with milk, in small refrigerator. Hot water is not available, because plumbing is leaking.

Noncritical violations: Small refrigerator does not have a thermometer. Plumbing under the sink is leaking.

Simple Simon's Pizza

308 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager and has 90 days to comply. The posted permit expired 8-31-2020.

Aug. 5

Arsaga's

200 W. Center St., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks a refrigerator thermometer. Box of to go containers and box of cups stored on the floor. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager documentation compliance in ninety days.

Burger King

1300 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Dot's Nashville Hot Chicken

617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Servsafe unavailable and facility will get within 90 days.

Harps Food Store

266 Three Dog Lane, West Fork

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sheets of corrugated fiberboard are placed on the floor below containers of milk and two storage shelves are also lined with corrugated fiberboard in the walk-in dairy refrigerator.

Harps Food Store Deli-Bakery

266 Three Dog Lane, West Fork

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee in cake preparation area lacks a hair restraint for head.

Little Caesar's

2682 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing bracelet. There are flies in the food preparation area. Some areas of floor and one tile on ceiling lack repair in dough preparation area. Back storage area has an accumulation of unused food equipment. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Ridge Runner Cafe

11333 Arkansas 74 West, West Fork

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 10/31/2020.

Sabor

660 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained. Current food permit is not posted.

Taco Bell

408 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a ring.

Wild Bill's

1240 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips unavailable at time of inspection.

Aug. 6

Shiloh Montessori Preschool

2871 American St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 03/31/2021. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Subway-U Of A

640 N. Garland Ave., Suite 352-353, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Ham temping at 58 degrees, tuna at 59 degrees and chicken at 56 degrees in cold hold unit prep line. Should be held at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Wood Stone Craft Pizza

557 S. School Ave., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sanitizer bottles not labeled.

Ying's Hmong Chinese

2307 Magnolia Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Not Servsafe certified.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 2 -- Parkside Playschool Inc., 2460 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville; Whataburger, 1956 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Aug. 3 -- Kum & Go, 729 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Aug. 4 -- CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, 3484 W. Wedington Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville; Daily Bread-United Methodist Church, 206 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale; Lincoln Senior Activity Center, 116 E. Park St., Lincoln; Richardson Center, 1760 Woodland Ave., Fayetteville

Aug. 5 -- Backwoods Beer & Goods, 10964 Devils Den Road, Winslow; Flash Market, 2333 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Hillcrest Tower Community Center, 1 N. School Ave., Fayetteville; Pizza Hut, 314 S. School Ave., Fayetteville; Sonic Drive-In, 1306 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Aug. 6 -- Blu Fin Sushi & Bar, 4276 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale; Cracker Barrel, 1022 S. 48th St., Springdale; Golden Dragon, 1387 S. 48th St., Springdale; Kin Zabb Thai and Sushi, 4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; La Quinta Inn & Suites, 1300 S. 48th St., Springdale