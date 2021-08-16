BASKETBALL

Bledsoe dealt to LA; Beverley to Memphis

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Clippers are set to acquire point guard Eric Bledsoe from the Memphis Grizzlies, according to a person with knowledge of the trade not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The Clippers will part with veteran guards Patrick Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Rajon Rondo as well as second-year center Daniel Oturu in the deal.

Bledsoe, 31, is an 11-year veteran with career averages of 14.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds a game last season in 71 games with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Bledsoe is under contract for two more seasons at $37 million. He began his career with the Clippers, playing three seasons before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns.

Bledsoe was traded earlier this month in a three-team, 10-player deal between the Pelicans, Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets.

Beverley, 33, averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in the last of his four seasons with the Clippers. He has one year left on a three-year, $39 million contract.