DEAR HELOISE: I know in the past that you have supported organ donation to help save the lives of other people. As a recipient of a kidney transplant, which saved my life, I know how important it is to donate organs. I was lucky to find a match, but about 100,000 other people in this country are still waiting for an organ. It's estimated that about 17 people die every day as they wait for an organ transplant.

According to the Organ Procurement and Transplant Network, one donor can save up to eight lives. Why bury or burn those valuable organs when you can help eight other people live a normal life?

I would like to urge more people to sign their driver's license and get a donor card that you carry in your wallet, stating that you are an organ donor. Be a hero, be a donor and save a life.

-- Steven K., Detroit

DEAR READER: I'm an organ donor, and I hope more people become donors, too. Every nine minutes someone is added to the waiting list of those who need an organ. When I no longer have a need for those organs, I'd like to pass them on to someone who will have a happy, productive life.

DEAR READERS: New uses for old pantyhose:

• Cut off the tops and use the legs as large rubber bands for boxes.

• Cut into small pieces and use to stuff pillows.

• Use to remove pet hair from furniture.

DEAR HELOISE: I've found a great way to get things done at home and work. I mini-task. If I have five minutes before I have to go somewhere, I might grab a dust cloth and dust the end tables in the living room or fill the dog's bowl with fresh water or put stamps on mail that's going out. You would be amazed at how much can be accomplished with these short tasks.

-- Gina W., Falmouth, Mass.

DEAR HELOISE: I love to knit. I've made baby blankets for all my grandchildren, along with booties and sweaters. Well, they're past that stage now, so I contacted a local hospital and asked if I could donate baby blankets and other baby things and found they were very eager to get these items. Apparently they have patients who are in reduced circumstances and can afford very little for their babies.

I contacted two other friends who knit, and we began a circle of knitters who make and donate baby clothes and blankets to mothers in need. It's a wonderful feeling to know somewhere some tiny child is warm and comfortable because we love to knit.

-- Grace in California

DEAR HELOISE: In my state we still have plastic grocery bags, so I take one and keep it in my car and use it as a trash bag. Not only does it keep my car cleaner, it's easier to dispose of because I just tie the handles together and toss it in the garbage.

-- Nick P., Garden City, Kan.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com