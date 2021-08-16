OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday (Aug. 16): You establish health habits to hold you in good stead. Your focus on doing instead of saying nets huge wins. You make plans and act on them, surprising and delighting people with your sureness. Shared education will bring together a winning team. You'll meet people who will be in your life for years to come.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Good communication keeps it all on track. This will involve eye-to-eye contact and double-checking to make sure you hear and have been heard correctly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Is it possible to take your show on the road? The more you get out and see people — especially strangers — the better chance you'll have at realizing a goal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Energy — like love — is invisible to the naked eye, though the evidence of its existence is concretely and undeniably represented in the physical world. Action is encouraged. Don't just feel it; show it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Today features whimsical offerings to sate your appetite for excitement and change. Join a trend or set one. Upgrades of the domestic scene are especially favorable.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The price tag of what you want could give you a kind of sticker shock, although dollars may not be the real currency to be exchanged. When you want something badly enough, you'll do quite a lot to get it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): More than one thing will be true at once. You'll sort through a multitude of options and pick the prettiest ones for a mixed bouquet on the table of your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It feels as if you're starting over. Maybe so, but building from ground zero is the cleanest and most stable way to start. You won't have much to work around now. Experience has cleared your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your current venture won't go to plan, but the choice to make something happen is never for nothing. Everything you make and do teaches you something new.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you want to know exactly what will happen, stay home. The unpredictable excites. You'll get out, move, interact, dare, strive and connect. Anything can happen. Anything will.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're a hard worker and a wise one too. When it's time to stop and rest, make sure you have adequate time to do so. To skip that would put your future productivity in jeopardy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It takes courage to put yourself in the cross hairs of judgment. Though you'd rather not leave yourself open like that, the potential for connection requires risking vulnerability.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Love is the container you'll pour yourself into. Another will do the same to make a mix unique to your relationship, never to be duplicated by any other.

VENUS GOES HOME

We aren't always aware of our values. Sometimes it takes an unusual situation to remind us of what we care about. Venus floating into her homeland of Libra will bring our values into stark relief. They'll be represented in our demeanor, what we talk about and how we relate to one another. The articulation will help us better embody our beliefs.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m a Virgo going through a hard time. The worst part is there is no life circumstance I can pin to my troubles. I am simply getting older and identifying more with the “crone” than the “young maiden” who is the symbol of my sign. I can’t see myself as beautiful anymore. In spite of the hard work I have done all of my life, I feel I’ve accomplished very little outside raising two beautiful children. They are my proudest accomplishments, and yet when I was young, I always thought I would be a success in business or art. Everything looks bland and uninspiring to me now.”

A: Venus is leaving your sign. While a dip in energy and inspiration may be based in natural physical changes of maturation, it’s as good an excuse as any to counteract with a level of self-care you may have thought of as extreme in earlier years. Your vitality is worth putting extra effort into. With Virgo — the sign of health — the effects of nutrition and exercise are often felt more drastically and immediately, so it benefits you to increase your investment in this part of your life. You can manifest this through education, experimentation and practice. It is not too late to follow your aspirations. In fact, this is your moment!

CELEBRITY PROFILES

One interesting aspect to Madonna's natal chart is the overwhelming number of planets in her 12th house. With her natal sun, Mercury, Uranus and Pluto all in the sign that rules the subconscious, and Leo on the 12th house, too, Madonna is a powerful creator of all she imagines. Her dreams, artistic whims and intuitive leanings will continue to fascinate all around her in perpetuity.