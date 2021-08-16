Let's hope this was the last horrid hot week!

Just when everyone was talking about the mildness of our summer growing season, the week of August 9 hit! It was miserably hot, humid and dry. Spotty rain showers popped up in places but not a single drop fell on my yard until overnight Sunday. Even then, I only got less than 1/4 of an inch, but with the lower humidity and milder temp yesterday, it was the first day I didn't have to water. I feel like my water wand on the deck was permanently attached to my arm all week. One day I left early to go help a friend unpack and didn't make it home until late afternoon. My plants looked like they hadn't had water in a week! My sprinkler system ran every day and I was still dragging hoses for areas that needed more water.



I have been renovating the vegetable garden and still have a few older tomato plants which have slowed down but are giving me some tomatoes, but the new ones are growing well and starting to set tomatoes.

The new cucumbers have taken off, and I am being overrun with jalapenos and miscellaneous peppers. I also have quite a few eggplants.



Because of my diligence in watering, the yard is looking great with loads of color, and lots of weeds which I just didn't have the energy to tackle in the heat--maybe this week!

The Encore azaleas are beginning to put on a show and I still have blooms on hydrangeas, and of course abelia. Summer plants are thriving.

The committee for Arkansas Diamonds is working on making plant choices for next year. If you have something you want to nominate send it my way.

This week flew by like all the recent weeks. I continue to work with friends and family either packing for a move or unpacking from a move. I have had lunch with a few friends this week, and I did a lot of cooking. I went to Urbana Farmstead last weekend to get my Covina fish and we tried it.

It was amazing--even Clay liked it. It's always good to try something new.

I also went to a great dinner party this week where I got to visit with old friends and make some new ones!

You know what they say, time flies when you are having fun, and when you are watering! I am ready for fall.