On roads and masks

Shackleford Road south of Kanis is needing to be fixed. It's about to fall apart. Kanis west of Shackleford is wavy and slightly bumpy. The contractor should be told to fix that.

Last Wednesday's paper had a picture of all the people in a meeting room at the Capitol. Almost none of them had a mask! The Capitol doesn't require masks for visitors?

SID WOOD

Little Rock

We're laughingstock

Just when you think the legislators couldn't get any crazier, they now want to attack businesses. Arkansas is already ranked low in education as well as business development. What company would ever consider coming to Arkansas when there is a Legislature dictating company policy? All of the border states around Arkansas have a major industry with auto assembly plant; even poor old Mississippi has two. The Legislature's actions are not helping.

They have passed laws banning abortion (I too am against abortion); their purpose is to protect the unborn child, and I agree. How about protecting the child who needs to be protected against the virus? These same people who say they don't think government should interfere in our lives are the same ones who want to tell a woman what she can do with her body.

They say it infringes on individual civil liberties; well, civil liberties end when it comes to public safety. You are not allowed to drive on the left side of the road, drive 80 miles an hour, yell "fire" in a theater, or decide your children don't need to ride in a car seat.

Wake up, Arkansas. Our Redneck Hillbilly Legislature continues to make Arkansas the laughingstock of the country.

BOB HARRISON

Little Rock

Why founders did it

The contrast by Dr. Bradley Gitz in his Aug. 9 column between a dictatorship and a democracy form of political governance was educational. His final summation about it being possible to have too much of democracy lacked the following statement: It is precisely why our founders set up a constitutional republic instead.

And thus there is never any need to refer to parts of our Constitution as "counter-majoritarian" at all. These rights are from our creator and individual in nature as opposed to from government and in any way statist in nature. We as Americans are truly blessed each day to have been born in this great country.

GAYLE BURNS

Jonesboro