Michigan man dies after ‘water emergency’ at Lake Norfork, authorities say

A Michigan man died following a “water emergency” at Lake Norfork on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Deputy Jason Bradley was on park patrol at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday when he was flagged down by citizens at Cranfield Park, according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff’s office.

Bradley saw a man lying on his back with bystanders performing CPR on him, the release states. Authorities said Bradley took over CPR until medics arrived.

The man, 41-year-old Adam Short of Pontiac, Mich., was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center where he later died, authorities said.

Witnesses told deputies that Short was trying to swim across the lake when he “began having difficulty,” according to the release.

The man’s body will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, the release states.