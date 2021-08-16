Northwest Arkansas city officials say sales tax revenue keeps growing

FAYETTEVILLE -- Local governments continue to see double-digit growth in sales tax revenue through the covid-19 pandemic, but many in the business community have struggled.

All four of the largest cities in Northwest Arkansas and both Benton and Washington counties reported substantial growth in revenue from their 1% sales tax. Tax revenue received in July comes from sales in May.

Benton County showed a 23% increase with revenue of $1.1 million compared to $903,000 in May 2020. Washington County increased about 18% with $831,000 in revenue compared to $705,000 last year.

Fayetteville increased about 19.5% with revenue of $2.3 million compared to $1.9 million in the same month last year. Springdale increased about 18.5%, with $1.7 million in revenue compared to $1.4 million.

Rogers showed an 18% increase, with $2 million in revenue compared to $1.7 million. Bentonville increased 40%, with $1.7 million in revenue compared to $1.2 million.

Paul Becker, finance director for Fayetteville, said the revenue figures are good, even with the uncertainty surrounding the continuing health crisis. He said some areas, including restaurants and hotels and retail sales, have seen growth in the past few months after health restrictions were relaxed in the spring.

"We're still showing very good income compared to the budget," Becker said.

Becker said the fall months in Fayetteville and Washington County typically get a boost from the return of students to the University of Arkansas and the resumption of university-related activities such as football. Those benefits won't show for another two months, he said, and there's no way to predict what course the health emergency will take.

"We're stuck here with some uncertain factors," he said. "I think we'll do all right, but we're going to have to deal with this as long as we're dealing with covid."

Brian Holmes has worked in The Bentonville Clipper for more than 20 years and was a part-owner for several years. He now works as an independent contractor for a former client who bought the barber shop. Holmes said he's seen his clients increase in number over the years to the point he works only by appointment and by early 2020 he routinely had a two-week waiting list. Then a health emergency was declared in response to the spread of the covid-19 virus.

"The emergency was declared on March 21 last year, and we shut down on March 24," Holmes said. "We were closed until May 6. I lost $3,000 a month in my income. There's no making that up."

Holmes said he was able to get by with the help of the federal pandemic unemployment assistance, which is set to expire in September.

Holmes said the closing and the limited opening allowed in May prompted changes in how the shop operated. Chairs that had been inside the shop's waiting area were removed, with customers being asked to wait outside until their barber was ready for them. He said he noticed his regular customers, some of whom he was seeing weekly, begin to spread out the time between appointments. Holmes estimated the shop saw its business drop by more than 50%.

Holmes said business has picked up in recent months, with the relaxation of some of the health restrictions and guidelines. He still hears concerns from his customers with the daily news of increasing numbers of cases of the delta variant of the covid virus. He said business in the shop on Thursday dropped off sharply during the day and two of the four barbers had little or no business for most of the afternoon, which isn't what "normal business" looked like before the pandemic.

"Since the second week in July this year, it was pretty much business as usual, although we were still down about 30%. Some of my regular customers are still not coming in as often as they did. If things continue, I don't know what people are going to do."

Casey Wilhelm, finance director for Rogers, said she has been trying to compare 2021 sales tax revenue with 2019 figures to see if the city's revenue is back on track. The city essentially adopted a flat budget for 2021 out of caution.

Wilhelm said the numbers are showing strong growth, pointing out in July 2019 the city received about $1.7 million in sales tax and about $2 million in 2021. Wilhelm said the city budgeted for about $19.9 million in sales tax for 2021 and if current trends continue the city should end the year with revenue exceeding $22 million.

"That tells us we're back to normal and growing again," Wilhelm said. "We're back into a boom, and things are going good."

Brenda Peacock, Benton County's comptroller, said the county's revenue is better than expected. The county reduced its 2020 budget projection after the covid emergency was declared, and the 2021 collection is 23% above last year.

Treasurer Bobby Hill said Washington County also continues to show substantial growth, but he expects the rate to slow through the end of the year.

"I continue to believe we're seeing the effects of the stimulus checks, which were spent as they were designed to be," Hill said. "I don't think that's sustainable."

Wyman Morgan, Springdale's finance director, said the strength of the local economy throughout the pandemic has been surprising. He said he expects the city's revenue to continue growing as statistics from the state show growth in sales for both restaurants and grocery stores.

"That tells me that people are up and out," Morgan said. "That's basic stuff. Construction is still strong. Houses are going like hotcakes. Everything is moving along fast in Springdale. I think we're in good shape."

Jake Harper, with Bentonville, said he is also comparing 2021 revenue with 2019 as a way of tracking city revenue and looking ahead to 2022. He said the 2021 revenue is about 7% ahead of 2019 for the year-to-date.

Harper said the city's retail business has shown signs of recovery, with sales tax revenue in that category up by about $223,000 over the same month last year. The state provides revenue reports in broad categories, but not from individual businesses.

Harper said he expects Bentonville's revenue to continue growing.

"Things are not slowing down, the city is still growing even with what we've been going through," he said. "We've got provide the services to try to keep up with what's going on in Northwest Arkansas."

A sign is shown as barber Brian Holmes (from left) cuts the hair of Chris Cage of Bentonville, Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Bentonville Clipper barber shop in Bentonville. Check out nwaonline.com/210813Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

