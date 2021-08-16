GOLF

O'Toole earns first title

Ryann O'Toole won her first LPGA Tour title in her 228th start, closing with a bogey-free 8-under 64 at Dumbarnie Links in Fife, Scotland, for a three-shot victory in the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, After tapping in for a closing par, the 34-year-old O'Toole was showered with champagne. O'Toole finished at 17-under 271. With the wind down and plentiful sunshine, Lydia Ko closed with a course-record 63 to tie for second with Atthaya Thitikul (66). Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) fired a 6-under 66 on Sunday to finish with a 7-under 281. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 73 on Sunday and finished at 9-over 297.

Barron holds on; Duke 9th

Doug Barron birdied the final three holes for his third consecutive 6-under 64 and a two-stroke victory Sunday in the PGA Tour Champions' Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta. The 52-year-old Barron also eagled the par-5 11th in a back-nine 30 at Canyon Meadows. He also won the 2019 Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) finished in a tie for ninth, shooting a 69 on Sunday for a 9-under 201. Steve Flesch was second at 16 under after a 65. He lost a late stroke with a bogey on No. 16. Billy Andrade (64) and Brandt Jobe (66) tied for third at 13 under.

Piot wins U.S. Amateur

Facing his largest deficit of the week and running out of time, James Piot won four consecutive holes to start the back nine at Oakmont, Pa., and went on to win the U.S. Amateur over Austin Greaser. Piot closed out his 2-and-1 victory by going bunker-to-bunker on the reachable par-4 17th hole and saving par with a 20-foot putt. Greaser, who was 3 up at the turn, had an 8-foot birdie putt to extend the match. It spun off the left lip. Piot, a 22-year-old senior at Michigan State, was mobbed by friends and teammates in their Spartans gear off the green. Greaser is a junior at North Carolina. The victory puts Piot into the three professional majors next year -- the Masters, the U.S. Open at Brookline and the British Open at St. Andrews. Greaser gets into the Masters and the U.S. Open as the runner-up.

Skinns first at Korn Ferry

England's David Skinns won the Korn Ferry Tour's regular-season ending Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Neb., to earn a PGA Tour card as a top-25 finisher in the season points race. The 39-year-old Skinner closed with a 4-under 67 to finish at 14-under 270 at The Club at Indian Creek. He jumped from 46th to 22nd in the season standings. He won the 2018 tournament for his only other Korn Ferry Tour title. Jared Wolfe (65) and Zecheng Dou (67) tied for second. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 70 on Sunday and finished at 3-under 281.

TENNIS

Giorgi claims Montreal title

Camila Giorgi completed a stunning run at the National Bank Open, beating Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday in Montreal to win the title in her first WTA 1000 final. Giorgi, who was unseeded and came in ranked 71st, used a strong service game to best the sixth-ranked and fourth-seeded Pliskova, winning 71% of her first-serve points and finishing with seven aces. The Italian took out No. 9 seed Elise Mertens in the first round, No. 7 seed Petra Kvitova in the round of 16 and No. 15 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals. She seized the momentum Sunday by breaking Pliskova's serve to go up 4-3 in the first set, a result that led Pliskova to throw her racket to the court. Pliskova was playing in her first tournament since a three-set loss to top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in the Wimbledon final.

Top seed wins in Toronto

Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia won the National Bank Open on Sunday for his third victory of the year and 12th overall, beating 6-11 American qualifier Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-3. The 25-year-old Medvedev, ranked second in the world, also won this year in Mallorca and Marseille. He saved all four of his break points and won 73% of his service points. Opelka was playing his first ATP Masters 1000 final. The 23-year-old is ranked No. 32 in the world.

BOXING

Ali's grandson wins debut

Nico Ali Walsh made a successful pro debut Saturday night in Tulsa, winning in the first round and then paying homage to his grandfather, Muhammad Ali. Wearing trunks made for his grandfather, Ali Walsh knocked down his outmatched opponent midway through the first round before the middleweight fight was finally stopped at 1:49 of the round with Ali Walsh landing unanswered punches to the head. The fight between Ali Walsh, a 21-year-old college student, and Jordan Weeks was notable not because of anything the two had done in the ring, but because Ali Walsh was trying to follow in his grandfather's footsteps. Ali Walsh looked competent for a relative novice and displayed good hand speed and power against Weeks, an MMA fighter who had been stopped in his last boxing match. Ali Walsh celebrated with family members in the ring afterward along with 89-year-old promoter Bob Arum, who promoted 27 of Muhammad Ali's fights.

FOOTBALL

Former Jets coach dies

Joe Walton, the former New York Jets coach who built Robert Morris University's football program from the ground up, has died. He was 85. Robert Morris announced in an obituary posted on its website that Walton died Sunday. Walton, a native of Beaver Falls, Pa., coached the Jets for seven years (1983-89) and went 53-57-1 while leading New York to the playoffs twice. A former NFL tight end for Washington and the Giants, Walton caught 178 passes for 2,628 yards and 28 touchdowns in seven seasons. In 1993, Walton was hired as the first coach in Robert Morris history and built the program by recruiting players, hiring assistants and even buying equipment for the team to play in its first season in 1994. Walton finished 114-92-1 at the school.

Giants' defenders injured

Second-year linebacker TJ Brunson and defensive back Joshua Kalu suffered major injuries during the New York Giants' preseason loss to the Jets. The team announced Sunday that Brunson tore the ACL in his left knee. The South Carolina product who was drafted in the seventh round last year was hurt late in the fourth quarter of the 12-7 loss while rushing the passer. Kalu, who started the game Saturday night in which the Giants rested their starting secondary, tore a pectoral muscle, the team said. The fourth-year veteran was signed as a free agent in the offseason. Both injuries normally end a player's season.

BASEBALL

Angels designate Eaton

Veteran outfielder Adam Eaton has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels after 25 games with the club. The Angels made the move Sunday in the latest indication the injury-plagued team has decided to focus on the future with little hope of ending its six-year playoff drought this season. Los Angeles (58-60) also recalled right-hander James Hoyt from Class AAA Salt Lake. Eaton batted .200 with 1 home run and 2 RBI for the Angels, getting 13 hits and striking out 16 times. Los Angeles signed the 10-year veteran last month after the White Sox released him.

Camila Giorgi, of Italy, poses with her trophy following her victory over Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, at the final of the National Bank Open women's tennis tournament final in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

