100 years ago

Aug. 16, 1921

• TEXARKANA--The assault made on Leo Krause, former president of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, by Elisha Barber, widely-known farmer and stock raiser, living 13 miles east of town, late Saturday afternoon, continues to be one of the chief topics of discussion on the streets. Barber's trial had been set for tomorrow, but it was announced today that Krouse's injuries are so severe that he will not be able to attend court for several days. ... Mr. Krouse was knocked down and brutally beaten and kicked about the head and face late Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Broad Street and State Line Avenue, in the heart of the business district. While the immediate vicinity was crowded with people, Barber ... was arrested, but made a $300 bond. It is said that trouble resulted from a dispute over a timber deal.

50 years ago

Aug. 16, 1971

• MARIANNA -- The number of state troopers stationed in racially-troubled Marianna was reduced Sunday. The exact figures were not available, but the reduction was confirmed by Col. William Miller, director of the Police Services Division of the State Department of Public Safety. The extra troopers were assigned to the city after several incidents of racial violence. Several reporters and photographers were forced to leave the city by groups of whites. The city's racial troubles stem from a black boycott of white-owned businesses. Authorities said Sunday that there had been no incidents of racial violence in the last several days. An 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remains in effect.

25 years ago

Aug. 16, 1996

• HAMBURG -- On June 24, the Crossett City Council adopted an ordinance that stripped City Clerk-Treasurer Sharon Strickland of her accounting duties, reduced the number of clerks in her office from five to three, and brought in an accounting firm to perform her duties until a financial director could be hired. On Thursday, Strickland, 50, of Crossett, filed a lawsuit in Ashley County Circuit Court to have her duties reinstated. The ordinance, which removed some of Strickland's duties, states that "the current financial books and records of the city clerk-treasurer's office are in a state of total disarray to such an extent that the current financial condition of the city is so uncertain that the City Council has been unable to adopt a permanent budget for 1996, even though more than five months of the calendar year have elapsed."

10 years ago

Aug. 16, 2011

• The Arkansas Press Association's website was hacked Sunday night or early Monday morning, the statewide press agency told newspapers Monday. The hacking did not affect newspaper's ability to access advertising or other content that's housed on a different server, said H.G. "Tres" Williams III, communications director for the Arkansas Press Association. Those users can access the information through a different website, Williams said. He did not know who was responsible for the hacking or why it was done. The association's website development company, Softwyre, noticed the virtual break-in.