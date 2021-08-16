Sections
Authorities ID pilot killed in plane crash near Melbourne

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:31 p.m.
The Izard County sheriff’s office on Friday released the name of a man killed last week in a plane crash near Melbourne.

Rodger D. Langster, 56, of Heber Springs was piloting the plane on Aug. 9 when it crashed south of the Melbourne Airport, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration states the wreck happened just after 4:15 p.m., when Langster’s Cessna 210H hit a tree.

The crash is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

