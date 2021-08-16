Potential for state-grown hops to be focus of ag webinar

As Arkansans continue to grapple with the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, experts with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture are working to help ensure at least one thing: There will be beer.

On Aug. 19, Division of Agriculture extension horticulture experts will present the 2021 Arkansas Hops Webinar, streaming from the Fruit Research Station in Clarksville. The webinar will begin at 7 p.m., according to a news release.

The webinar will cover cultural practices and pest management techniques essential to growing hops in Arkansas, as well as hop cone quality analysis, which is essential to brewers formulating their recipes and more. The webinar will also feature a tour of the station's walk-in hops dryer and vacuum sealer and an interview with Megan Wylie, who is director of operations for Little Rock-based Stone's Throw Brewing and the Central Arkansas Region of the Arkansas Brewers Guild.

Amanda McWhirt, extension horticulture crop specialist for the Division of Agriculture, said the webinar will feature valuable information for both brewers and growers.

"We are excited to share updated recommendations about growing hops in Arkansas," McWhirt said. "We encourage brewers and potential growers alike to join us online and kick back with an Arkansas brewed beer in hand to learn more about growing hops in Arkansas."

The webinar is free to join. Anyone interested in participating can register at bit.ly/hopswebinar.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.