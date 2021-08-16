3rd man arrested in shooting that injured 3-year-old girl, West Memphis police say

A third man has been arrested in the shooting of a three-year-old girl earlier this month, police said.

West Memphis police worked in collaboration with Southaven, Miss. police to arrest 25-year-old Keon Robinson, according to a social media post from the West Memphis department.

“We got our man, the prayers of the community have been answered,” West Memphis Police Chief Michael Pope in the post.

The post did not include details about the other two arrests. Calls to the police department seeking additional information on the earlier arrests and the condition of the girl who was shot were not returned.