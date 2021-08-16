UAPB football sets its '21 goals

PINE BLUFF -- Media day for the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff wasn't designed to be an intense affair Sunday, but the serious look on the faces of a pair of veterans revealed otherwise.

The season opener against Lane College is 19 days away, but wide receivers Tyrin Ralph and Josh Wilkes are firmly in game-day mode.

"It takes a one-day-at-a-time approach if we want to accomplish all of our goals that we've set," Ralph said at Simmons Bank Field. "We want to be [Southwestern Athletic Conference] West division champs again, overall SWAC champs and then Celebration Bowl champs.

"But it's a process, and we want to continue to strive for perfection every day regardless. So as the weeks go by with great preparation, we'll succeed on game day."

Things are starting to heat up for UAPB, which is nearly two weeks into fall workouts. According to Coach Doc Gamble, the Golden Lions are still maturing, particularly the first-year players. But he said he's getting a clearer picture on where the team is headed.

"Still developing the new guys," he said. "Trying to find out who's going to be able to contribute and help us play at a high level. We're searching for those guys, but we're starting to get a good idea. It's really just learning how we do things, learning the terminology and how that terminology applies to the field.

"The new guys are learning how to flush out everything they've been taught to how we want things done. They're getting there."

The Golden Lions know exactly what they're going to get out of Ralph and Wilkes, two players who were integral in UAPB's run to the SWAC West Division title in the spring.

Both were first-team preseason All-SWAC selections, with Ralph getting the nod as a return specialist. He also received a second-team nod as a receiver after hauling in 24 passes for 307 yards and 1 touchdown last season. Wilkes led the team with 25 catches for 341 yards and 6 touchdowns.

"Everything has gone smooth for us so far," said Wilkes, who hauled in at least one touchdown pass in every spring game and ranked third in the conference in receptions. "We were all just ready to get back to work, and that's really what we've been doing out there. It was kind of surprising to see the amount of new guys we have, but we've been able to see how good they'll be able to fit in with the old guys.

"That's been a good thing for us because we're ready for Week 1."

A common theme for UAPB since it began fall practices has been retention, and Ralph believes the Golden Lions' nucleus is intact for the most part. The New Orleans native said there have been some adjustments, but he noted this year's team is equipped to handle them.

"We all knew what we were getting into this season," he said. "Coming back as defending division champs ... we always preach win the day, whether it's in the weight room or on the field. We can't overthink things, and as long as we do that every day when we're out here practicing, we're doing our job."

Linebacker Isaac Peppers, who was named second-team preseason All-SWAC, took Ralph's words a step further.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it," said Peppers, who finished with 7.5 sacks last season. "That's how we approach it. It's nothing new. In a way, adjusting is adversity to us, but that's how we like it."