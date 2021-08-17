Bronze Ruth statue planned for entrance of new Majestic Park

HOT SPRINGS -- A bronze statue of baseball icon Babe Ruth is being planned for the entrance to Hot Springs' new Majestic Park baseball complex to honor his role in Major League Baseball spring training in Hot Springs, the city's tourism agency has announced.

No public funds are being used to fund the statue, and four donors are being sought, the Visit Hot Springs agency said in a news release.

The fundraising is being handled by Friends of Majestic Park, a new group formed to support the baseball complex. The statue will be created by sculptor Chad Fisher of Fisher Sculpture, who was selected from a group of 10 artists who submitted proposals for the statue, it said.

Visit Hot Springs said there are currently only two other bronze statues of Ruth in existence.

"It's hard to realize that there are only two bronze statues of Babe Ruth in the entire world," Dr. Robert Muldoon, a member of the board of directors of the Friends of Majestic Park, said in the release.

"One of the statues is outside Camden Yards in Baltimore and the other one is in Japan," Muldoon said.

"It's amazing that there are only two statues for an athlete whose mere name inspires headlines like Elvis, Marilyn Monroe and very few others," he said.

"Hot Springs, Arkansas, is going to change that and honor Babe Ruth by erecting an 8-foot bronze monument of him at the entrance to Majestic Park, which sits on the site where The Babe first attended spring training with the Boston Red Sox. Ruth, along with other Hall of Fame members, spent many years in Hot Springs getting ready for the upcoming major league season."

The idea of forming a friends group is credited to late baseball historian Mike Dugan of Hot Springs, who led the effort to establish Hot Springs as The Birthplace of Major League Baseball Spring Training, according to Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs.

"Dugan's goal was to advocate for the establishment of the Majestic complex and to create a group of private citizens that would continue to support the park and its connection to Hot Springs' history," the release said.

Ruth historian Bill Jenkinson, who also was instrumental in researching Hot Springs' role in baseball history, has been consulting with Fisher to "ensure that every detail is accurate."

"The sculpture will depict Ruth in his New York Yankees uniform just after he has swung the bat, watching as another home run sails toward the outfield fence," the release said.

The image of Ruth that will be used for the monument will be unveiled at the Hot Springs Convention Center in September.

Majestic Park is a five-field complex located on the site of the former Boys & Girls Club of Hot Springs. The site is documented as one of the first spring training locations in Major League Baseball history.

In 1909, the Boston Red Sox leased the property, which was named Majestic Park after their spring training headquarters at the former Majestic Hotel. Ruth attended his first spring training as a Red Sox player at the site in 1915.

From 1908 through 1918, the site hosted spring training games for the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Browns. Twenty Major League exhibition games were played at the park, according to VHS.

Jaycee Park was built on the site in 1947 and served as the home field for the Hot Springs Bathers of the Cotton States League from 1947 to 1955. Jackie Robinson played in an exhibition game there in 1947. In 1952, a game in the Negro League World Series was played at the site when the Indianapolis Clowns faced the Birmingham Black Barons. The Clowns featured an 18-year-old shortstop named Henry "Hank" Aaron, the release said.

Information about donating to the Babe Ruth statue project is available by calling the Friends of Majestic Park at (501) 620-5023.