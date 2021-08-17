Cabot man killed in Pulaski County motorcycle crash, deputies say

A Cabot man was killed as a result of a Pulaski County crash, after being ejected from his motorcycle, deputies said.

William Arguelles, 41, was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson southeast on Jacksonville Conway Road on Sunday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash report from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

Arguelles entered a turn and lost control of the motorcycle, deputies said.

The motorcycle left the road to the right and traveled over 60 feet along the shoulder, before striking a tree, the report states.

The driver and the passenger, a 44-year-old woman from Cabot were ejected from the bike, deputies said.

Arguelles later died at Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock, according to the report, and the passenger sustained minor injuries.

Deputies describe the conditions at the time of the report as clear and dry.

At least 379 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.