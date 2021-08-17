Collision on U.S. 63 leaves 3 people dead

Two women and a child were killed and three other children were injured in a head-on collision that happened Saturday afternoon on U.S. 63 near Warren, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Britnee Hampton, 27, was driving a 2008 Pontiac Torrent SUV north when she crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Mercedes being driven south by Karla Herrera, 37, according to a description of the accident.

The women, both from Warren, were killed, as well as a minor who was traveling in Hampton's car. Three other children in Hampton's car were injured and taken to Jefferson Regional hospital in Pine Bluff and to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

Authorities said the road was dry and the weather was clear.