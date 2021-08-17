Marriage Licenses

Chelsea Emerson, 30, and Gary Kellett, 24, both of Sherwood.

Michael Mills, 59, and Ethel Jacob, 54, both of Little Rock.

Armondo Bilancione, 37, and Jaime Harrell, 39, both of North Little Rock.

Eric Cox, 21, and Kellie York, 24, both of Little Rock.

Scott Butler, 48, and Michelle Young, 51, both of North Little Rock.

Colton Crader, 21, of League City, Texas and Madison Catching, 22, of Winnie, Texas.

Whitmore Richardson, 32, and Michelle Smith, 23, both of Little Rock.

Quesvon Lipsey, 27, and Le'Terra Williams, 26, both of Jacksonville.

Henry Woodward, 36, and Nathan James, 42, both of Little Rock.

Blake Plyler, 31, and Jordan Northcutt, 28, both of Little Rock.

Sylvester Parker, 29, and Mariah Smith, 26, both of Pine Bluff.

Wilson Castillo Lopez, 28, and Arminda Domingo, 29, both of Little Rock.

Carla Otey, 43, and Ardell Farr, 39, both of Alexander.

Cedric Muldrow, 34, and Dana Artwell, 31, both of Little Rock.

Markeia Akins, 38, and Vonsedrick Love, 35, both of Little Rock.

Rachel Phillips, 24, and Blaine Hampton, 24, both of Little Rock.

Anthony McMillan, 38, and Jane Boatright, 40, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-2646. Nionda Martin v. Joe Taylor.

21-2647. David Underwood v. Jessica Underwood.

21-2652. Amanda Young v. Byron Young.

21-2657. Jordan Keesee v. Craig Keesee.

21-2658. Kia Woodard v. Moctar Rene.

21-2661. Christopher Jones v. Jennifer Jones.

GRANTED

20-963. Yenifer Gonzalez v. Carlos Martinez.

20-3964. Spenser Doty v. Adam Doty.

21-726. Jason Macom v. Alisha Macom.

21-890. Kenneth Mertsch v. Cailee Mertsch.

21-1438. William Larry v. Verna Morman.

21-1864. Laura McCarty v. Jerick Reyes.

21-1900. Passhun Taylor v. Clarence Taylor.

21-2228. Jack Lofton v. Meagan Davis.