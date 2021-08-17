Ex-trooper's death under investigation

LOCKESBURG -- Police are investigating the shooting death of a former Arkansas State Police trooper and Sevier County sheriff's office investigator.

Deputies were dispatched at 9:30 p.m. Thursday to a residence on Silver Ridge Road in Lockesburg after receiving a report from a woman who said she accidentally shot her friend, according to a preliminary report from the Sevier County sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived on scene, they identified the victim as Chris Brackett, 50, of Lockesburg.

The woman who called 911 was identified as Kayle Helms, 31.

The Arkansas State Police is assisting in the investigation.