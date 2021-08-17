DEAR READERS: Dealing with all the passwords we need today, my readers have sent in numerous suggestions for safe passwords. It can be so difficult to remember passwords. As we know, it's not a good idea to have just one password, but here's a great suggestion for a password from a former computer professor:

DEAR HELOISE: Regarding the person who uses the same password for every website, I have an easy hint on how to vary it. I use the first two letters of the website in the password. So, if my password is thanks123 and the site is Heloise, my password would be

HEthanks123 or Hthanks123E or thanks123HE (choose one). Now it is different for every site!

-- Suzanne Levy in California

DEAR HELOISE: Don't want to throw out old pillowcases? They can be recycled simply by using them to cover clothes in your closet. Cut a small hole in the middle of the stitched end and then slip it over blouses or suit jackets to protect them from dust. The pillowcases will breathe, which helps the clothing stay in good condition.

-- A reader in New York

DEAR HELOISE: I have discovered how to rid my covered patio and outdoor entry of squirrels. I went to one of the big-box grocery stores and bought large containers of black pepper and chili powder. I sprinkle some of the contents around the base of the outdoor draperies, on the outdoor rugs and around the furniture cushions every two or three weeks. This has worked for over three years without fail. Just remember that if a leaf blower is used to clean off the surfaces, the "seasonings" need to be reapplied.

-- Beverly, via email

DEAR READER: Good to hear this. Squirrels can be quite intrusive and create outdoor problems. This is a good nontoxic way to deal with them.

DEAR HELOISE: How do I safely remove the super glue that I accidentally got on one of my eyeglass lenses?

-- Lisa B. in California

DEAR READER: Regular dish soap is the safest way to remove this icky, sticky stuff, because you don't want to damage your eyeglass lens. Mix ½ cup warm water with 1 teaspoon dish soap until the soap has dissolved. Soak the corner of a microfiber cloth in the water until saturated. Press the cloth to the glue and let soak until the glue softens. Depending on the size of the spot, you may have to let the glasses soak for some time. Carefully wipe away the glue with the microfiber cloth once it's softened. Rinse and repeat until the super glue is removed.

DEAR HELOISE: Fruits and vegetables are always cheaper in season than any other time, so buy blueberries that are grown locally if possible. Wash the fresh berries and drain well. If you want to have berries later in the year, line a cookie sheet with paper towels and pour the drained berries on the towels and blot them carefully with another paper towel. Spread out into a single layer, place the pan in the freezer and leave until the berries are frozen solid. It only takes 45 to 60 minutes. When frozen, place in your desired freezer container, measuring first and writing the amount and date on the container. Freezer bags work well. If they are laid on their sides, they will take up less space in the freezer. You'll have wonderful fresh tasting berries to eat on cereal, to make coffee cake, muffins or to make a sauce to serve over pound cake or ice cream.

-- Glenna, Middletown, Ohio

