Happy birthday (Aug. 16): People get the sense you are the same on the outside as you are on the inside. This is a comfort which also raises you in their esteem. You'll start at the bottom and soon be trusted with more money and status. Your decisions affect many. A wish you pursue in 2022 will connect you with a supportive crew.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Share a little more of yourself. You may entertain people without meaning to. A sense of humor makes it acceptable — attractive, even — and you won't want company.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It is natural to be repelled by certain social displays: for instance, a loss of composure or graceless play for approval. It shows confidence and maturity to offer compassion for such gaffes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): If you make too much sense, people will stop paying attention. They'll think they already know everything you're about. Do not rush to resolve the questions. Get comfortable being an open-ended mystery.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): For you to bring your eyes to this page, the whole of the cosmos had to come together. Breathe in the miracle of your being. Punctuate this moment with meaningful action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You don't have to know your impact to know that you have influence. You can be certain that whether or not you contributed much, they behaved differently because you were in the room.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Because you know that who you surround yourself with definitely says something about you, you're careful with your time commitments and social choices, as well as the way you mix people together around you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): To some, the word "nirvana" describes a blissful state. A more literal meaning: the extinction of all concepts. Today's happiness comes from letting go of an unhappy notion.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Realize the full scope of what you can give and contribute judiciously. It would be easy to offer an opinion when what's really needed is warmth. Your affection would be cherished.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The prizes you chase say a lot about you, but not quite as much as the extent you'll go to get them. The current pursuit comes with many tests of endurance, flexibility and character.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll make room for the contributions of others, and they'll move to accommodate you. You'll jostle, settle, angle, travel and readjust in a moving landscape of collaboration. Every cause is an effect; each effect a cause.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll be struck by the impermanence of your situation. There was a time when this lack of assurances, security or predictability would have bothered you, though now you see the liberation in it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The facts will be apparent; the answers readily available. But problems aren't solved by facts. They are solved by people whose needs are more complex than simple remedies.

TWITCHING TAIL OF THE LION

There’s an unsettled feeling to these last Leo days. Venus is in the early stages of homecoming; Mercury and Mars are rushing to meet up in Virgo; and Uranus is slowing for a major directional change. The action flies by, and some things get missed. But if we got everything the first time around, there would be no dramatic tension to resolve later!

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Holiday, what advice do you have for an unmotivated Aries? I’d like to get motivated and then stay that way!”

A: Usually, the Aries impulses are strong enough to trigger swift, immediate action. So, if you’re not feeling motivated, you’re either burnt out or uninspired. In the case of burnout, you need rest. And if you’re uninspired, it’s a signal to pull out of your routine and place yourself in totally new environments.

Staying motivated is all about follow-through.

The reason for not following through is that you haven’t nailed a concrete idea about the end result. In order to make sure that you carry out the intention of your impulse, you need only declare to yourself the end point. Say to yourself, “I know this will be complete when… (fill in the blank).” Say it out loud, and write it down. You’ll naturally gravitate toward that result.

The answer to burnout is to reward yourself along the way. Notice the milestones, and celebrate them in a small way. After every celebration, take a short rest. Then pace yourself from one reward to the next.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Sean Penn isn’t your typical movie star, as reflected by the close proximity of the maverick planet, Uranus, next to his Leo sun. Uranus is associated with the myth of Prometheus, a wily Titan who stole fire from the Gods to liberate humanity from oppression. Politically outspoken Penn embodies this Promethean spirit. Penn will play Andrew Jackson in the upcoming miniseries “American Lion.”