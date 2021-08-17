• Mike Litterst, a National Park Service spokesman, said crews are repairing the electrical system of the Washington Monument in hopes of reopening it by today after the popular tourist site was hit and damaged by an early Sunday lightning strike.

• Michel Moore, chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, said officials "will act swiftly in any instance of excessive or unnecessary force" after an unidentified officer was recorded on video striking a suspect who was already in custody after a carjacking.

• Raymond Burke, 73, a conservative Roman Catholic cardinal and the onetime archbishop of St. Louis who is an outspoken skeptic of coronavirus vaccines, is on a ventilator at a hospital after being diagnosed with covid-19 during a visit to La Crosse, Wis., church officials said.

• Kenneth Rybolt, 26, of Columbia, Mo., is facing five felony counts and one misdemeanor after being accused of ramming one police car and, while shackled, stealing another cruiser before being arrested as he tried to hide under a dock at the Lake of the Ozarks, police said.

• Joy Beth Harden, 51, of Columbia, Miss., accused of submitting fraudulent bills through her medical equipment business for equipment that was never delivered, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty to federal health care fraud, prosecutors said.

• Jabari Williams, 17, of Albany, Ga., accused of being in a street race with another driver whose car struck a tree in a fiery crash, killing a 16-year-old passenger, was charged with vehicular homicide and other counts, police said.

• Rade Garic, a former Bosnian Serb policeman and soldier accused of atrocities against Muslims during ethnic conflict in Bosnia from 1992-95, was convicted of war crimes and sentenced to 20 years in prison, authorities said.

• Micquel Deandre Gay, 36, accused of posting on social media a 24-minute video claiming he would shoot a Gwinnett County, Ga., Superior Court judge who had denied Gay's motion to end his probation, was charged with terroristic threatening and other counts.

• Andrew Robertson, 54, the former manager of a Washington, D.C., law firm convicted of stealing $425,000 from office accounts for money he spent on designer clothing, electronics and scented candles, was sentenced to 41 months in prison, prosecutors said.